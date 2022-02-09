G&A Partners Welcomes Jim Mack as its New Chief Financial Officer

G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO), announced today the appointment of Jim Mack as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
An executive with more than 30 years of experience in the human capital management (HCM) space, Mack has spent more than 20 years helping PEOs and staffing companies grow their businesses and make mission-critical financial decisions.
"Jim's extensive experience as a financial and tax leader and as the chief negotiator on several mergers and acquisitions for his previous companies makes him a tremendous asset to G&A Partners," said John W. Allen, president and CEO of G&A Partners. "Our firm has plans to expand into new, vibrant communities ripe with entrepreneurs who can use G&A's expert human resource outsourcing, benefits procurement and administration, and payroll services. Jim is an excellent addition to our team, and I'm so pleased he has agreed to join us."
Mack majored in accounting at the University of Michigan where he graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. He started his career in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers as an audit manager and Certified Public Accountant (CPA), servicing middle-market companies with audit and tax services before he moved into the HCM space.
His work history in HCM includes several top-executive roles such as area president for ADP TotalSource, vice president of finance for Kelly Services' Americas Product Group, president and CFO of AccesspointHR's PEO division, CFO of Trion Solutions, and managing director of TAG Financial Institutions Group—his most recent role.
Based out of Detroit, Mich., Mack was a board member of the GoLightly School Academy and a member of the American Heart Association's Walk Detroit Leadership Team. He also served as one of the first members of the Accounting Practices Committee for the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO).
G&A Partners, one of the nation's leading professional employer organizations (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, benefits, and payroll, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers.
Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices located throughout the U.S. and Latin America.
