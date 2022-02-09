Invacare Corporation to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Invacare Corporation IVC ("Invacare" or the "company") announces that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The company will provide a live conference call and webcast to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.
Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast and conference call in the following ways:
- Those wishing to participate via webcast can register and access the event at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574337/835FCA6656EA74DB499A539BE41A1193
- Those wishing to participate via telephone can dial 844-200-6205 (U.S. and Canada) or 929-526-1599 (international callers) and enter Conference ID Code 938637.
- A copy of the webcast slide deck will be posted to https://global.invacare.com/investor-relations prior to the webcast and an archive of the webcast will be posted 24 hours after the call.
- A recording of the conference call can be accessed by dialing 929-458-6194 and entering the Conference ID Code 133182, through March 23, 2022.
About Invacare Corporation
Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company's products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. The company sells its products principally to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential care operators, distributors and government health services in North America, Europe and Asia/Pacific. For more information about the company and its products, visit Invacare's website at www.invacare.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005704/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.