Two Day Virtual Training Course: How to Avoid Common Pitfalls in Combined European Union/US Patent Applications, March 17-18, 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "How to Avoid Common Pitfalls in Combined EU (European Union)/US Patent Applications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This practical and interactive course will demystify the complex area of combined EU/US patent applications. The expert trainers will address the parallel - but substantially different - rules for drafting and prosecuting patents required by the Examiners and Boards of Appeal of the EPO and USPTO. They will highlight the risks and pitfalls to be aware of and explain how to avoid them or deal with them if challenged by the patent offices.
The comprehensive programme will ensure that you get to grips with the contrasting approaches of the EPO and USPTO and understand the experts' techniques for drafting an application for, and responding to, rejections issued by the two offices.
During the practical exercises, you will learn how to correct and modify a sample application to be filed with both the EPO and USPTO and practise developing effective arguments for the EPO and USPTO, taking into account hypothetical patent office rejections.
You will also have the opportunity to discuss your particular questions and concerns with the expert trainers, as well as share experiences with like-minded professionals.
Key topics to be covered:
- The often unseen traps posed by differing EU and US requirements
-
'Best practices' for reconciling the EU and US requirements and drafting an application to:
- Maximise scope of protection
- Reduce objections
- Minimise costs and maximise flexibility
-
Prosecution procedures
- EPO and USPTO approaches to rejections
- Responding to EPO and USPTO rejections, based on an optimised specification
- Limiting US prosecution history estoppel
- Practical session using worked examples
Who Should Attend:
- Patent professionals and other executives who are responsible for patent applications that are filed in and prosecuted before both the European and US Patent Offices
- Managers overseeing and evaluating multinational patent prosecution
Key Topics Covered:
Review of the Similarities and Differences in the Statutory Systems of the EPO and USPTO
- Legal Aspects
- Procedures
- Formalities
'Best Practices' for Preparing One Specification to Comply With the European and US Requirements For:
- Priority
- Added Subject Matter/New Matter
- Industrial Application/Utility
- Novelty
- Inventive Step/Non-Obviousness
- Description and Sufficient Basis/Enablement and Written Description
- Claim Clarity and Conciseness/'Distinct Claiming'
- Limiting Estoppel and Implications of the AIA
EPO/US: Prosecution and Appeal Procedures
-
Likely Timelines and Statutory Deadlines
- EPO
- Euro-Pct
- USPTO
- Burdens of Proof
- Use of Provisional and Non-Provisional Applications
- Objections and Rejections
- Non-Final and Final Office Actions
- Interviews
- Patent Office Appeals
- Judicial Appeals
EPO/US Definitions of Prior Art and Priority
-
EPO
- Article 54 Definitions of 'State of the Art'
-
US
- Definitions of 'Prior Art' for Anticipation and Obviousness
EPO/US: Rejections and Responses
- Inventive Step (EPO) Vs Obviousness (USPTO)
- EPO/US: Strategies for Persuading the Examiner and Board
Prosecution History Estoppel in the US
- Estoppel Variants
- Controlling the Adverse Impact of Arguments to the USPTO
- Effect of Representations Made in Corresponding, Non-US Applications
- Disclosure Obligations After
- Therasense
Arguments on Non-Technical (EPO) and Subject Matter (US)
-
Article 52(2), (3) Exclusions - 'Technical'
- Two Hurdles
- Potential Technical Effect T26/86 Koch & Sterzel
- Computer Program/Signal Claims
-
Arguments to the USPTO After Alice
- Abstract Vs Structural Limitations
- USPTO 'Examination Instructions'
Worked Examples
- Delegates Will Be Invited to Analyse and Modify Sample Applications Suitable for the EPO and USPTO
- Delegates Will Be Asked to Develop Effective Arguments for the EPO and USPTO With Respect to a Series of Hypothetical Office Actions
Plenary Session
- Delegates and Speakers Will Discuss the Worked Examples With the Aim of Optimising Specifications Acceptable to Both the EPO and USPTO
