Kidney Transplant Collaborative Proposes Innovative Solutions to Improve and Increase Transplants Nationwide in Response to CMS Request for Information

In support of its mission to increase kidney transplants and alleviate barriers among transplant recipients and donors, the Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC) recently shared a wide range of potential solutions with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
The KTC's response to CMS' request for information regarding Health and Safety Requirements for Transplant Programs, Organ Procurement Organizations and End-Stage Renal Disease Facilities highlights some of the most pressing concerns facing the transplant system today and what can be done at the national level to address them.
The KTC's letter to CMS included the following key recommendations:
- Doing away with outdated regulations for transplant programs that are preventing certain patients from receiving kidney transplants.
- Creation of a federal living donor program that could match donors with transplant candidates, screen donors through a national network, undertake public information campaigns and pursue data collection and reporting, with the ultimate goal of increasing the number of transplants.
- Encouraging the consolidation and harmonization of transplant functions across CMS and HRSA into a single agency to create more efficiency and accountability.
- Addressing the kidney discard crisis through improved communications between transplant centers and patients awaiting a transplant, including increased communication among all providers on the patient's medical team, and encouraging CMS to convene an expert advisory panel to identify potential solutions.
- Increasing equity in the transplant system for minorities and patients living in rural areas.
- Taking additional measures to encourage those suffering from ESRD to consider a preemptive transplant as an alternative to dialysis.
"We appreciate CMS' attention to the issues interfering with kidney transplants and working with stakeholders to determine the best path forward," said Dr. Louis Diamond, KTC president and board chair. "The Kidney Transplant Collaborative is committed to offering actionable solutions that will directly increase transplants and reduce some of the most significant and longstanding barriers that have negatively impacted recipients and donors."
Dr. Diamond was also recently named to CMS' End Stage Renal Disease Treatment Choices Learning Collaborative's (ETCLC) Leadership Coordinating Council (LCC). In this role, he will continue to share the KTC's input on key issues impacting the ESRD and transplant communities.
The Kidney Transplant Collaborative's full response to the CMS request for information can be found here.
The Kidney Transplant Collaborative (KTC) is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing kidney transplants and decreasing financial obstacles and other problems kidney patients, donors and their families experience with the kidney transplant process. For more details, visit the KTC website at www.kidneytransplantcollaborative.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005196/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.