Global Mobility Demand Markets Report 2022-2026: High Popularity of Ride Hailing Services & Growing Interest in Self-driving Vehicles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobility Demand Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the mobility demand market and it is poised to grow by $ 198.21 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 17.35%

This study identifies the high popularity of ride hailing services due to convenient traveling benefits as one of the prime reasons driving the mobility demand market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growing interest in self-driving vehicles and high investments by government entities in strengthening shared mobility services.

The report on the mobility demand market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The mobility demand market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobility demand market vendors that include ANI Technologies Private Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Comuto SA, DENSO Corp., Grab Holdings Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lyft Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Uber Technologies Inc.

Also, the mobility demand market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Ride-hailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Car rental - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Car sharing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ANI Technologies Private Ltd.

Aptiv Plc

Comuto SA

DENSO Corp.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lyft Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Uber Technologies Inc.

