India Chiller (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Chiller Market, By Product Type (Scroll & Reciprocating, Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption), By Heat Load (<20kW, 20-50kW, 50-100kW, 100-1000kW, Above 1000kW), By End Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India chiller market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The India chiller market is driven by the flourishing food & beverage industry in the country.
Furthermore, growing popularity of frozen foods and ready to eat food especially among the working population and youth is positively impacting the growth of market in the country. Additionally, these chillers are easy to install, easily available in affordable prices, efficient and durable thereby propelling the market.
Based on product type, the market can be categorized into scroll & reciprocating, screw, centrifugal and absorption. The scroll & reciprocating segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast years owing to their extensive use in various end user industries such as plastic industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, among others.
Based on end use, the market can be bifurcated into industrial (metal & mining, pharmaceuticals, chemical & petrochemical, water treatment, construction, plastic, oil & gas, others) and commercial (healthcare, telecom, education, government, BFSI, retail, others).
The chemical & petrochemical industry segment is expected to hold significant market share until FY2027 attributable to the increasing demand of chillers for cooling hot oil & chemicals.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and forecast the market size of India chiller market.
- To classify and forecast India chiller market based on product type, heat load, end use, company and regional distribution.
- To identify drivers and challenges for India chiller market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India chiller market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for India chiller market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India chiller market.
Major players operating in the India chiller market include
- Johnson Controls India Ltd
- Voltas Limited
- Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt Ltd
- Thermax Limited
- Blue Star Limited
- Carrier Midea India
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- United Technologies Corporation
- Thermal Care Inc
- Multistack LLC
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020
- Base Year: FY2021
- Estimated Year: FY2022
- Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027
India Chiller Market, By Product Type:
- Scroll & Reciprocating
- Screw
- Centrifugal
- Absorption
India Chiller Market, By Heat Load:
- < 20kW
- 20-50kW
- 50-100kW
- 100-1000kW
- Above 1000kW
India Chiller Market, By End Use:
- Industrial
- Commercial
India Chiller Market, By Region:
- North
- South
- East
- West
