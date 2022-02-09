Banner|Aetna Partners with Virta Health to Bring Type 2 Diabetes Reversal to More Than 100K Members

Collaboration gives Banner|Aetna's fully insured and employer group members access to Virta's virtual, provider-led diabetes reversal treatment

Banner|Aetna, a joint venture owned by Banner Health and Aetna/CVS, today announced a strategic relationship with type 2 diabetes reversal leader Virta Health. The collaboration brings Virta's innovative diabetes care approach to the insurer's eligible members of fully insured and Administrative Services Only groups.

Virta's first-of-its-kind diabetes treatment helps people actually reverse their condition: combining personalized nutrition and virtual care, patients can achieve normal blood sugar without medications. For patients completing two years of Virta's treatment, peer-reviewed clinical trial results show:

Average daily insulin dosage was reduced by 81%

67% of all prescriptions were eliminated

Patients experienced 12% weight loss, exceeding FDA benchmarks by 150%

One in ten Arizonans suffer from type 2 diabetes and one in three from prediabetes, making this an ideal offering to support Banner|Aetna members across the state.

"Combined, these conditions overwhelmingly affect more American adults than any other disease, particularly when you consider the physical havoc that diabetes wreaks on the body, as well as the emotional and financial toll of treating diabetes-related conditions. An epidemic of such massive proportions requires a better approach to how we talk about and treat these conditions," said Dr. Robert Groves, chief medical officer at Banner|Aetna. "Virta offers that—a clinically sound, evidence-based program that achieves glycemic control while at the same time eliminating the need for medications. It's a gamechanger for us, our members and the broader community."

This relationship provides hope to combat the growing epidemic, demonstrated by early success stories from Banner|Aetna members like Chris Stewart. Since starting the program, Chris has lowered his A1C from 7.2% to 5.5%—below the prediabetes threshold—and has lost more than 100 pounds.

"I spent years trying everything to manage my type 2 diabetes, but nothing worked," said Chris. "Then I found Virta. Along with the support of my coaches, I've now reversed my condition, gotten off all of my diabetes medications—saving $500+ per year on copays—and am down 110 pounds. I'm feeling incredible, and the best part is that I can truly enjoy riding BMX with my daughter again!"

In addition to Virta's type 2 diabetes reversal treatment, Banner|Aetna self-funded employer groups can access Virta's prediabetes and obesity reversal offerings, which use the same innovative care model to deliver sustainable metabolic health transformation.

About Banner|Aetna

Banner|Aetna is a health insurance company focusing on bettering member outcomes at a lower cost, all while improving the overall member experience for employers and consumers in Arizona. The collaboration combines Banner Health's high-quality, local providers and delivery systems with Aetna's health-plan experience, care management and health information technology. Banner|Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Banner Health and Aetna Health Insurance Company and Banner Health and Aetna Health Plan Inc. For more information about Banner|Aetna, visit banneraetna.com.

About Banner Health

Headquartered in Arizona, Banner Health is one of the largest nonprofit health care systems in the country. The system owns and operates 30 acute-care hospitals, Banner Health Network, Banner – University Medicine, academic and employed physician groups, long-term care centers, outpatient surgery centers and an array of other services; including Banner Urgent Care, family clinics, home care and hospice services, pharmacies and a nursing registry. Banner Health is in six states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Wyoming. For more information, visit bannerhealth.com.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and approximately 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

About Virta Health

Virta Health helps people reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers, and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

