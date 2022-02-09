Global Wood Plastic Composites Market 2022-2028: Growing Demand from Building and Construction Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Wood Plastic Composites Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for wood plastic composites is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.16% and 7.72% in value and volume, respectively, over the period of 2022-2028.

The growing demand from the building and construction industry, increasing demand for recyclable materials in the automotive industry, and the ban on arsenic toxins are supporting the overall development of the wood plastic composites market significantly.

Additionally, the environmental concerns and surge in demand for PVC-capped decking products are opening new avenues for the studied market. However, performance limitations and lowering the weight of WPC products hamper the market's growth.

REGIONAL OUTLOOK

Globally, the Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the wood plastic composites market. China held the largest share in the market in 2020.

Wood plastic composite materials are widely used to increase the durability and shelf life of various products, owing to the rise in the manufacturing sector in China. Further, the growing demand for India and Japan due to the rising use of outdoor applications also supports the development of the wood plastic composites market across the region.

COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

The leading firms in the wood plastic composites market are

Moistureshield

Axion International Inc

Beologic Nv

Certainteed Corporation

Fiberon LLC

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Jelu Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH and Co Kg

Polyplank Ab

Tamko Building Products Inc

Timbertech Limited

Trex Company Inc

Universal Forest Products Inc

UPM

