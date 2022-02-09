Stop Windows Tracking with Jetico's New Tool

Take Back Windows Privacy in One Click with BCWipe Privacy Guard
Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, has today announced the release of BCWipe Privacy Guard. This new utility brings together all Windows privacy settings and empowers users to disable Microsoft's default tracking features with one click, including activity tracking, location tracking, and targeted advertising. Following the latest update to Jetico's new utility, Windows 11 is now fully supported. Extended new features also provide users with better and more personalized control over their privacy.
"Windows is initially configured to collect and transmit information about users, such as how or where you use your devices and what type of content or data you access. We designed BCWipe Privacy Guard to help Microsoft users with a simple solution to take back their privacy," explains Jetico CEO Michael Waksman. "We're encouraged to hear that many of our beta testers found the utility helpful and easy to use."
BCWipe Privacy Guard is now integrated with BCWipe and BestCrypt Suite, meaning existing users benefit from an added privacy dashboard and tips on how to further boost their security with Jetico's software. For example, BCWipe Privacy Guard can suggest which files and folders should be wiped with BCWipe in order to keep computers clean and safe.
Highlights of BCWipe Privacy Guard:
- Disable all Windows tracking features in one click
- Control privacy settings on Windows 10 and 11
- Use Jetico's recommended settings for optimal privacy
- Integrated with BCWipe for better user experience
Download our free utility BCWipe Privacy Guard now!
About Jetico
Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.
Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.
Microsoft and Windows are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005339/en/
