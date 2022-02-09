NAVEX Launches NAVEX Integration Cloud for Seamless Data Integration

Easily automate and scale integrated risk management workflows with NAVEX IRM

NAVEX, the leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, unveils today the NAVEX Integration Cloud. This new product offering provides risk, information security, third party risk managers and IT professionals the power to easily and efficiently integrate a wide variety of business data and automate risk management workflows. Combined with the power of the NAVEX One risk and compliance management platform, NAVEX Integration Cloud delivers on the company's commitment to provide the world's smartest integrated platform, enabling organizations to effectively predict and mitigate risk thanks to a holistic view of risk-signal data and streamlined, automated risk management processes.

Organizations store data in an increasing number of systems across departments, making holistic risk management challenging. Traditionally, teams were obliged to manually extract risk data from one system and transfer it to another. Often this involved manual, error-prone processes such as emailing the data to a colleague who would then re-enter it. This dramatically slows the risk management process and consumes bandwidth that could be spent on more strategic work.

"The spectrum of risk facing today's organizations requires solutions that provide access to data across the entire risk landscape," said Haywood Marsh, General Manager, Risk Services, NAVEX. "The NAVEX Integration Cloud solves for this with an intelligent, integrated platform that streamlines integration of necessary data. This means organizations can spend less effort on risk mitigation and more time on initiatives that drive their business."

"Easy to implement and use, we are eager to begin correlating and unlocking the value of our business risk data in new and more impactful ways," said Melissa Soiefer, Director, Data, Governance, Risk & Compliance at Shearman & Sterling. "We were able to quickly integrate key data sources with the new NAVEX Integration Cloud. We see the potential for significant downstream operational savings with this automation."

About NAVEX Integration Cloud

The NAVEX Integration Cloud simplifies the integration of a wide variety of data sources through a single hub with pre-established, configurable connectors into NAVEX IRM. With 1,000 pre-built, fully operational integrations, like those to Workday, ServiceNow and Oracle, users can quickly and easily collect the precise data necessary to assess and manage specifically identified risks—replacing expensive, manual, error-prone processes. In addition, NAVEX Integration Cloud provides workflow and administrative process benefits by automating internal processes critical to overall risk management such as creating records on a scheduled basis, running dynamic assessment issuance, and exporting and/or emailing prescribed reports.

With the NAVEX Integration Cloud, security, risk and operational teams can:

Quickly, easily and securely integrate a wide variety of information security, IT and other operations data into NAVEX IRM for efficient, holistic risk management, including from Workday, JIRA, Coupa, Oracle, ServiceNow and PowerBI.

Automate workflows—like populating IT ticketing systems with risk data—to streamline risk management processes, alerting and reporting.

Easily scale data integrations to realize operational cost savings.

Realize process improvement opportunities by establishing a foundational layer for risk management maturity.

About NAVEX

NAVEX is the recognized leader in risk and compliance management software and services, empowering thousands of customers around the world to manage and mitigate risks with confidence. NAVEX's mission is to help customers promote ethical, inclusive workplace cultures, protect their brands and preserve the environment through sustainable business practices. For more information, visit NAVEX.com and our blog. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005412/en/