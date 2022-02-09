CapRelo Survey Reveals Remote Working Causing Employers to Adapt Relocation Processes and Policies

Many Employers Offering More Personalized, Tailored Relocation Benefits
As COVID-19 continues to shape and strain the workforce and employers, most organizations expect employees will return to the office but that remote working to continue in various forms and are updating relocation processes and policies in response. However, fewer receive high marks in the areas of flexibility and equity, according to a new survey of HR professionals by CapRelo, a global employee relocation and assignment management firm serving private and public sector clients, in partnership with the HR.Research Institute.
"The pandemic has created fundamental changes for many businesses with respect to employees. Organizations large and small are trying to respond to these marketplace changes, including by finding and placing talent where they need it. Creating effective mobility policies and processes, even during a global pandemic, are essential, and our survey provides a snapshot of how companies are adjusting," said Barry Morris, CEO, CapRelo.
The pandemic contributed to large numbers of employees moving out of the office to support social distancing. Some used the opportunity to move to new locations, either a vacation spot or to areas with expensive housing markets. With vaccinations rates rising and air travel increasing, companies are again trying to adapt. Amid these and other changes, CapRelo commissioned a survey to investigate a range of employee relocation topics, including:
- The state of global employee mobility today
- Trends in mobility
- Drivers of mobility and relocation policies
- The future of global mobility policies
- How organizations that are mobility leaders differ from those that are novices
Conducted over a four-month period, the "Creating a More Flexible Employee Mobility Experience" survey was based on 188 responses mainly from U.S. human resource professionals representing a broad cross section of employers by size and industry.
A key finding is that more than half (52%) of the professionals surveyed gave their organizations high marks for employee satisfaction around the quality of relocation policies and processes. Fewer gave high marks in the areas of flexibility of work accommodations (46%) or equity of policies with respect to mobility (48%). However, a third noted that their companies have updated relocation initiatives to facilitate greater diversity, equity, and inclusion through greater flexibility. Overall, nearly two-thirds (62%) agree or strongly agree that their organization has a comprehensive talent mobility/relocation policy.
Most respondents believed that remote work arrangements will continue after the pandemic to some degree. In fact, only 17% say they will require all employees to be back on location after the pandemic ends. More than half of respondents say they will offer full- or part-time remote work to only select employees. A quarter say they will offer these options to all employees. Further, about 25% of smaller organizations say they expect all employees to be back on location as the pandemic subsides versus 13% of larger companies.
Morris added: "The shift in how and where employees are working means more companies need to understand tax implications, equity issues, local laws and COVID rules to protect their companies as well as retain and attract the best talent."
To learn more about the survey, visit www.CapRelo.com.
About CapRelo
CapRelo is a global mobility management company that delivers best-in-class relocation and assignment services on a global platform, handling 10,000 assignments annually. Launched in 1997, the company has over 24 years of experience as a relocation management company and has service locations throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The company has consistently been recognized for its excellence, most recently as Best for Quality of Service for the second year in a row in HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Awards. www.caprelo.com.
