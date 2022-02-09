Elpiscience Announces CDE Clearance of IND Application for Anti-CD39 Monoclonal Antibody ES002

Elpiscience Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Elpiscience"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing next-generation cancer immunotherapies, today announced that the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) has cleared Elpiscience's Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ES002 to initiate a Phase I clinical trial in China.
ES002 is a proprietary anti-CD39 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which has demonstrated highly potent single-agent anti-tumor activity showing a significant reduction in tumor size in in vivo pharmacology studies.
"We are delighted that our IND application for ES002 is approved by the CDE, which follows the earlier IND and Phase I clinical study initiation in the US," said Dr. Steve Chin, CMO of Elpiscience. "Robust preclinical data suggests that our anti-CD39 mAb has a potential best-in-class profile, including a strong effect on T cell function and superior enzymatic inhibition. We look forward to initiating the study in China and potential clinical benefits ES002 may offer for patients with solid tumors worldwide."
About ES002:
ES002 is an anti-CD39 mAb designed to promote anti-tumor immunity. CD39 is a key enzyme regulating the production of adenosine, a critical immune suppressor. By blocking CD39 function, ES002 also stabilizes pro-inflammatory extracellular ATP (eATP) and restores anti-tumor immunity within the tumor microenvironment. ES002 demonstrated highly potent single-agent anti-tumor activity in in-vivo pharmacology studies and is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in the US (NCT05075564).
About Elpiscience:
Elpiscience is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovating and developing next-generation immunotherapy. The company has a robust pipeline of globally innovative molecules, covering wide range of targets in immuno-oncology. It has four molecules in clinical trials, including ES104, ES101, ES102, and ES002. Founded and managed by a team of biopharma industry leaders and scientists, Elpiscience is backed by renowned investors including, Lilly Asia Ventures, Hillhouse Capital, Hyfinity Investments, Greater Bay Area Homeland Development Fund, CDH, DYEE Capital and Cormorant Asset Management. Elpiscience endeavors to advance at least one innovative molecule into the clinic each year to benefit cancer patients worldwide.
Learn more at elpiscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005272/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.