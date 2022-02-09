Allison Transmission Delivers First Next-Generation Hydraulic Fracturing Transmissions to Multiple Industry Partners

Compatible with dual fuel engines capable of running on natural gas, while offering increased horsepower and substantially reduced idle time, Allison's FracTranTM offers a unique combination of versatility, power and efficiency

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the delivery of the first Allison FracTranTM transmissions to multiple industry partners.

Allison's FracTran is an all-new Oil Field SeriesTM transmission designed from-the-ground-up to meet the unique demands of the hydraulic fracturing industry and represents an incremental growth opportunity of $100 million dollars in annual revenue for Allison's global Off-Highway end markets. This next-generation solution is the result of extensive voice of customer insights, as well as an analysis of duty cycle information from decades of Allison products operating in oil and gas fields throughout the world.

"The delivery of the first FracTran units marks a significant milestone in Allison's commitment to bring our energy customers the purpose-built solution they demanded," said Kartik Ramanan, Executive Director, Global Off-Highway and Service Engineering at Allison Transmission. "The FracTran will provide the improved sustainability, efficiency and profitability fracturing fleets desire as they work to reduce their environmental footprint."

The robust hydraulic fracturing transmission will deliver unparalleled performance in high pressure duty cycles in the harshest of operating environments. The FracTran is designed for high reliability with a service life up to 25,000 hours and an overhaul designed to provide a second life without hard parts replacement, resulting in low total cost of ownership.

The FracTran incorporates eight gear ranges, and is available with multiple gear ratio options to meet the unique performance demands of our customers. The FracTran is launched with a rating of 3,300 horsepower and 10,000 lb.-ft. of input torque to meet current market requirements. However, the product is capable of up to 3,500 horsepower with no hardware modifications required. In addition, the FracTran offers filter and fluid life prognostics, a transmission-mounted control module, torsional measuring diagnostics, and an on-rig telematics gateway.

Allison Transmission ALSN is a leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions, and a leader in electrified propulsion systems that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has more than 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

