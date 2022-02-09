EyeSouth Partners Affiliates with Georgia Center for Sight, Representing its 28th Affiliation and 12th Practice in Georgia

EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed an affiliation with Georgia Center for Sight ("GCFS"). The affiliation represents EyeSouth's twelfth in the state of Georgia and twenty-eighth affiliation overall. EyeSouth is an eye care-focused management services organization backed by Shore Capital Partners, committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services in the U.S. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of 28 practices with over 230 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 130 locations including 16 surgery centers throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, and Alabama.

Georgia Center for Sight is headquartered in Athens, GA and is led by Dr. Jing Dong, MD. GCFS provides an integrated service model incorporating the latest advancements in cataract surgery, cornea surgery, and primary eye care.

"Providing exceptional care and outstanding patient experience to our community in and around Athens has always been our focus. In EyeSouth, we found a partner that shares that focus," said Dr. Jing Dong, who founded Georgia Center for Sight over 20 years ago. "We are excited to use EyeSouth's shared service resources to enhance our Practice and continue to serve our patients."

"The EyeSouth network continues to grow, attracting another leading, high-quality practice in North Georgia," said Dr. Eugene Gabianelli, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of EyeSouth Partners. "We are excited to collaborate with the team at GCFS to further build upon the reputation of clinical quality and patient-focused care that they have developed."

To learn more about a partnership with EyeSouth Partners, visit www.eyesouthpartners.com or contact Jason Shafer, Chief Development Officer, jason.shafer@eyesouthpartners.com.

About EyeSouth Partners

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth") is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 230 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at over 130 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit: www.eyesouthpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

