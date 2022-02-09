Paving the Way to Expert Investment Guidance for All

Pave launches Pave Finance, the first institutional-quality, algorithmically driven financial advice app available to all investors

Pave, a financial technology company, is pleased to announce the launch of its new financial advisory app, Pave Finance: the first institutional-quality, algorithmically-driven financial advice app available to all investors for a low monthly fee.

Pave is not another robo-advisor platform, but an affordable solution that makes expert financial guidance accessible to any kind of investor. It grants access to proprietary financial technology that has consistently outperformed major benchmarks while managing approximately $7 billion for more than a decade. In just 3 months of beta testing, Pave is already advising on $15 million of assets.

Pave provides non-discretionary, algorithmically-driven, and personalized financial advice based on users' current holdings, personal values, and risk appetite. The app allows users to upload their portfolio account and provides actionable insights and recommendations using institutionally-proven quantitative investment technology. Users receive recurring guidance on what stocks to buy and sell with the goal of keeping their portfolio well positioned in changing market conditions.

App users can customize their portfolios to reflect a range of individual financial needs, including the ability to invest in accordance with their beliefs and values by excluding certain sectors, industries, and individual companies. Pave also takes into account users' current holdings allowing for the creation of a curated and holistically risk-managed investment plan.

"Pave's mission is to democratize access to top-tier financial advice," says Pave Finance Founder and Chief Executive Officer Pascal Cevaer-Corey. "Our goal is to provide everyone – not just the ultra-wealthy – access and opportunity to grow their wealth exponentially. No one should be precluded from financial advice just because they aren't rich… yet."

In 2020 alone, more than 11 million Gen Z and Millennials started investing for the first time – largely looking to social media for financial guidance. This growing retail investor base is starved for proven and actionable investment advice that supports them on their new investing journey and doesn't break the bank.

"The wealth gap has increased by over 500% in the last 30 years, due in part to inequality of access to financial tools and resources," Cevaer-Corey says. "Pave is giving everyone access to expert investment guidance historically reserved for the ultra-wealthy, because everyone deserves to manage their money like a billionaire."

Pave is currently available to all iOS users. Pave has decided to forgo traditional asset-based fees and offer users the choice of a monthly fee of $9.99, or annual fee of $99.99.

About Pave:

Pave Finance is a self-assisted investment app that makes proprietary market-beating financial tools historically reserved for the ultra-wealthy accessible to all. Pave offers a highly personalized and risk-managed platform using technology that has continuously outperformed the broader market. Pave's mission is to democratize access to top-tier financial tools to help everyone grow their investments and reduce the wealth gap.

Based in New York, Pave is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Such registration does not imply any level of expertise.

