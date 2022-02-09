TEGNA Stations KARE and KXTV Win Prestigious 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards

TEGNA Inc. TGNA today announced that KARE (Minneapolis, Minn.) and KXTV (Sacramento, Calif.) received 2022 Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards which honor excellence in broadcast, online and documentary journalism. KARE won for "KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual," which exposed how Minnesota jail officials ignored preventable inmate deaths. KXTV was honored for "Fire-Power-Money," their investigative series on Pacific Gas & Electric Company's role in the deadliest wildfire in California's history.
"Through powerful investigative reporting, KARE and KXTV continue to hold those in power accountable and expose corruption and wrongdoing," said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO for media operations, TEGNA. "Their work represents the power that local journalism has to be agents of change in the communities we serve. We congratulate both KARE and KXTV on this well-deserved honor."
In KARE 11 Investigates: Cruel & Unusual, reporter A.J. Lagoe's and Brandon Stahl's investigative series revealed how cost cutting in Minnesota prisons' medical and mental health care resulted in a culture of neglect and dehumanization, and an uptick in jailhouse deaths. The series led to an overhaul of the state's jail inspection unit and passage of sweeping reform legislation. It documented poor and sometimes nonexistent health care, falsified records, botched state investigations and weak enforcement that contributed to jail deaths and a suicide rate twice the national average. The yearlong effort involved hundreds of public record requests, whistleblower interviews and a review of thousands of pages of court filings and hours of depositions.
In Fire-Power-Money, KXTV's Brandon Rittiman sought to force accountability of California utility monopoly Pacific Gas & Electric Company for its role in the devastating 2018 Camp Fire. The station's continuing inquiry played "an integral role" in the utility pleading guilty to 84 felony counts of manslaughter, prosecutors said. The Fire-Power-Money series led to PG&E being held accountable for sparking preventable wildfires and the investigation continues to expose how the state government enables PG&E's criminal behavior at the expense of past and future fire victims.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc. TGNA is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA's OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005197/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.