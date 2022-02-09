Quad to Host Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Quad QUAD will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO.

The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad's website at www.quad.com/investors. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to IR@quad.com.

Participants may pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163683/f151567008.

Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on February 23, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508

International Toll: 1-412-317-5424

An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad's website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until March 23, 2022, accessible as follows:

U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code: 8237187

About Quad

As a worldwide marketing solutions partner, Quad leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform removes friction throughout the marketing process thereby helping brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with a complete through-the-line marketing offering, providing unmatched scale for on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously hone and evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology, advanced data and analytics and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients target, more deeply engage and grow audiences in multiple verticals, including those in established and emerging industries, such as retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer.

