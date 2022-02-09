Quad to Host Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Quad QUAD will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results. The call will be hosted by Joel Quadracci, Quad Chairman, President & CEO, and Tony Staniak, Quad CFO.
The full earnings release and slide presentation will be concurrently available on the Investors section of Quad's website at www.quad.com/investors. As part of the conference call, Quad will conduct a question and answer session. Investors are invited to email their questions in advance to IR@quad.com.
Participants may pre-register for the webcast by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10163683/f151567008.
Participants will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call on February 23, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.
Alternatively, participants may dial in on the day of the call as follows:
- U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-328-5508
- International Toll: 1-412-317-5424
An audio replay of the call will be posted on the Investors section of Quad's website shortly after the conference call ends. In addition, telephone playback will also be available until March 23, 2022, accessible as follows:
- U.S. Toll-Free: 1-877-344-7529
- International Toll: 1-412-317-0088
- Replay Access Code: 8237187
About Quad
As a worldwide marketing solutions partner, Quad leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform removes friction throughout the marketing process thereby helping brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with a complete through-the-line marketing offering, providing unmatched scale for on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously hone and evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology, advanced data and analytics and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients target, more deeply engage and grow audiences in multiple verticals, including those in established and emerging industries, such as retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005029/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.