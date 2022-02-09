Featuring Funko GOLD™, Funko Games and Loungefly NFL Accessories, Funko Hollywood Creates New GOLD Section Focused on Music and Sports

Enter iHeartMedia Giveaway for a Chance to Win NFL Figures and a Trip to a Regular Season NFL Game

In celebration of Super Bowl LVI, Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") FNKO, a leading pop culture lifestyle brand, unveiled its newest NFL vinyl figures from Funko GOLD™, a line dedicated to spotlighting iconic music and sports luminaries, alongside Funko Games and NFL accessories from Loungefly, the premier fan-focused accessory brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005011/en/

Funko Kicks Off Super Bowl LVI 2022 with New Funko GOLD™ NFL Figures and GOLD Experience at Hollywood Store (Graphic: Business Wire)

Additionally, Funko has partnered with iHeartMedia for a limited-time giveaway. Leading up to the big game day on February 13, fans can enter for a chance to win a full suite of Funko GOLD™ figurines and a trip to a regular season NFL game with a friend, courtesy of Funko and iHeartMedia.

"The Super Bowl is the premier pop culture event for sports fans, and Funko is excited to unveil its new line of collectibles for fans everywhere," said Andrew Perlmutter, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. "We pride ourselves on cultivating cutting-edge lifestyle products for fans of all genres, and with Funko GOLD™, we know sports and music fans will find something they love."

The Company is also transforming an area of its Funko Hollywood store into a mecca of Funko GOLD™, featuring life-size statues of LeBron James and the Notorious B.I.G., and a larger-than-life throne to create the perfect photo opportunity. Fans can shop for 5-inch or 12-inch vinyl figurines of athletes from the NFL and NBA, as well as Funko Games products, including the ESPN Trivia Night board game.

The latest Funko GOLD™ assortment of NFL figures includes:

5" NFL: Cardinals - JJ Watt w/Chase Vinyl Gold

5" NFL: Titans - Derrick Henry w/Chase Vinyl Gold

5" NFL: Cardinals - Kyler Murray w/Chase Vinyl Gold

5" NFL: Cowboys - Ezekiel Elliott w/Chase Vinyl Gold

5" NFL: Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence w/Chase Vinyl Gold

12" NFL: Buccaneers - Tom Brady w/Chase Vinyl Gold

12" NFL: Browns - Baker Mayfield w/Chase Vinyl Gold

12" NFL: Cowboys - Dak Prescott w/Chase Vinyl Gold

12" NFL: Packers - Aaron Rodgers w/Chase Vinyl Gold

12" NFL: Ravens - Lamar Jackson w/Chase Vinyl Gold

Loungefly's must-see collection of new NFL accessories include:

Pittsburgh Steelers - Logo Mini Backpack, Pigskin Mini Backpack and Bifold Wallet

Las Vegas Raiders - Logo Mini Backpack, Pigskin Mini Backpack and Bifold Wallet

Dallas Cowboys - Logo Mini Backpack, Pigskin Mini Backpack and Bifold Wallet

San Francisco 49ers - Logo Mini Backpack and Bifold Wallet

Green Bay Packers - Logo Mini Backpack and Bifold Wallet

Seattle Seahawks - Logo Mini Backpack and Wallet

All products will be available on Funko.com. For more information on the giveaway - and to submit an entry - fans can visit www.iheartradio.com/funko. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, February 16.

For more information on Funko GOLD™, Funko Games, Loungefly and other products, fans can visit Funko at https://www.funko.com, and follow the brand on Instagram.

ABOUT FUNKO

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture lifestyle brand. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, board games, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005011/en/