Christian & Timbers Recruits President for SecurityScorecard

Tech's Top Search Firm, Christian & Timbers places Hein Hellemons from VMware at SecurityScorecard, fastest growing pre IPO cybersecurity software company.
Executive Search firm Christian & Timbers is pleased to announce Hein Hellemons as the new President of SecurityScorecard.
Mr. Hellemons is an accomplished senior executive whose passion is building and leading high performing, diverse and inclusive teams.
Mr. Hellemons held various positions in Cyber Security, Software and Information Technology industries, most recently as SVP, WW Sales at VMware where he successfully led the company's global cloud business. Previously Hein led America's for AWS and was GM Enterprise, Microsoft.
SecurityScorecard, Sequoia, GV, Silverlake unicorn is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with millions of organizations continuously rated.
In his new role, Mr. Hellemons will be leading the full go-to-market team including Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Professional Services.
"Hein was the clear frontrunner amongst the cyber/SaaS industry's top leaders," according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers' CEO. "Our candidate scorecard tracked KPIs of finalists and we knew Hein could deliver the best outcome."
With offices globally, Christian & Timbers has been the World's Best Practice Innovator for over 40 years. Recognized for securing top CEOs and Board Members for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley's current and original unicorns, Christian & Timbers is building the only science-driven/AI-powered firm, delivering an industry-best slate in seven days.
Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers' recent successes include Chairwoman, CelLink, CRO + CMO, Otonomo, President, SecurityScorecard.
Jeff Christian, author "The Headhunters Edge", founder of Christian & Timbers has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005986/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.