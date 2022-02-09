Christian & Timbers Recruits President for SecurityScorecard

Tech's Top Search Firm, Christian & Timbers places Hein Hellemons from VMware at SecurityScorecard, fastest growing pre IPO cybersecurity software company.

Executive Search firm Christian & Timbers is pleased to announce Hein Hellemons as the new President of SecurityScorecard.

Mr. Hellemons is an accomplished senior executive whose passion is building and leading high performing, diverse and inclusive teams.

Mr. Hellemons held various positions in Cyber Security, Software and Information Technology industries, most recently as SVP, WW Sales at VMware where he successfully led the company's global cloud business. Previously Hein led America's for AWS and was GM Enterprise, Microsoft.

SecurityScorecard, Sequoia, GV, Silverlake unicorn is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with millions of organizations continuously rated.

In his new role, Mr. Hellemons will be leading the full go-to-market team including Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, and Professional Services.

"Hein was the clear frontrunner amongst the cyber/SaaS industry's top leaders," according to Jeff Christian, Christian & Timbers' CEO. "Our candidate scorecard tracked KPIs of finalists and we knew Hein could deliver the best outcome."

With offices globally, Christian & Timbers has been the World's Best Practice Innovator for over 40 years. Recognized for securing top CEOs and Board Members for Tech Giants and many of Silicon Valley's current and original unicorns, Christian & Timbers is building the only science-driven/AI-powered firm, delivering an industry-best slate in seven days.

Christian & Timbers was the first firm with a VC Fund, and has completed 2000+ CEO/Board placements, 5000+ C-Suite assignments for companies like HP, Apple, Biogen, Cisco, Upwork, Adobe, and top Unicorns. Christian & Timbers' recent successes include Chairwoman, CelLink, CRO + CMO, Otonomo, President, SecurityScorecard.

Jeff Christian, author "The Headhunters Edge", founder of Christian & Timbers has been named four years on the Forbes Midas List. He is a frequent guest on CNBC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220203005986/en/