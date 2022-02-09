Global $1084 Billion Utility System Construction Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Utility System Construction Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global utility system construction market is expected to grow from $706.06 billion in 2021 to $ 775.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The market is expected to reach $1084.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Major companies in the market include China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Energy Engineering Group; PowerChina; Power Construction Corporation of China; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

All structures (including buildings) that are integral parts of utility systems (e.g., storage tanks, pumping stations, power plants, and refineries) are included in this market. The work performed includes new work, additions, alterations, maintenance and repairs.

The main types of utility system construction are water and sewer line and related structures construction, oil and gas pipeline and related structures construction, power and communication line and related structures construction. The building of water and sewer lines, mains, pumping stations, treatment plants, and storage facilities is the primary activity of the Water and Sewer Line and Related Structures sector. New construction, rebuilding, rehabilitation, and repairs may all be part of the work. It is implemented in various sectors such as private and public.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the utility system construction market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the utility system construction market.

The Utility construction market is expected to be driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the forecasted period. Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Thus, strong economic growth boosted construction demand in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia, thereby driving the market during forecast period.

Utility system construction companies are using advanced technologies such as drones to efficiently manage projects. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that is integrated with communication technologies and controlled by a remote. Some of the typical applications of drones in utility system construction include earthwork volume calculations, elevation mapping, and environmental analysis. During the construction, the terrain can change on a daily basis, thus requiring project managers to monitor these changes. Drones are also being used to monitor project progress and help managers in decision making.

Health and safety issues have always been a major concern in the utility construction industry. Construction activities always face worker safety issues with them working at height, working in confined spaces, working underground and close proximity to falling materials, handling load manually, handling hazardous substances, using plant and equipment, fire and exposure to live cables.

The American construction industry comprises 6% of the US workers, but witness around 20% the fatalities, largest number of fatalities compared to any other industry. Inadequate safety and health measures has a negative impact on both the construction and built environments resulting in fatalities, injuries and diseases.

