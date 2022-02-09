Bitwarden Releases Its State of Password Security Report

Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for businesses and individuals, announced the release of its State of Password Security Report. This report provides an assessment of security advice from U.S. federal agencies.
With cyber threats on the rise, the U.S. government has been ramping up efforts to educate the public on the best and latest cybersecurity measures. The Bitwarden State of Password Security Report lays out the various password recommendations from agencies within the federal government. It consolidates and rates the details to show where they overlap, where they differentiate and which agencies are the strongest.
"When it comes to cybersecurity, we are all in this together. That's why it's important that government agencies offer guidance across the board on one of the most accessible ways to stay secure, password management," said Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell. "Password managers are a simple, practical solution that can help anybody avoid weak and re-used passwords, and instead create, save, and use strong and unique ones to keep themselves safe online."
The report covers the following agencies: National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), The White House, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Department of Commerce, and the U.S. Federal Communication Commission (FCC).
Additional Resources:
- State of Password Security Presentation
- State of Password Security PDF
- State of Password Security Blog
About Bitwarden
Bitwarden empowers organizations and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences—no matter their location or device. Cloud and self-hosted options give customers flexibility to meet the most stringent security requirements. Bitwarden is available in nearly 40 languages with a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.
Start a free 7-day trial for business plans at https://bitwarden.com/pricing/business/
To talk to a sales and channel representative, contact Bitwarden: https://bitwarden.com/contact/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005413/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.