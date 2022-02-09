Global B2B E-Commerce Market to 2027 - by Type, Payment Mode, Enterprise Size and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global B2B E-Commerce Market, By Type, By Payment Mode, By Enterprise Size, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global B2B E-Commerce market held a market value of USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba
- Amazon, Inc.
- ChinaAseanTrade
- DIYTrade
- eBay Inc.
- EC21
- eworldtrade
- Flipkart
- Global Source
- IndiaMART
- InterMESH Ltd.
- KellySearch
- KOMPASS
- Thomasnet
B2B E-Commerce or Business-to-Business E-Commerce is exchange of services, products, and information between businesses. B2B e-commerce is conducted between 2 companies, such as online retailers and wholesalers. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace. Furthermore, increased focus on digital experiences and retail businesses are migrating to online operations are also estimated to fuel the market growth.
Despite the driving factors, supply chain disruptions impacts B2B sales directly. Moreover, lack of standard solution along with political instability consideration impact B2B trade are also expected to hinder the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market witnessed positive growth as businesses encouraged their online business activities to minimize physical contact.
Growth Influencers:
Increasing popularity of specialized B2B online marketplace
Specialized marketplace are vertical marketplaces, which are focused on small but specific well-defined population segments. These specialized marketplaces can be created in B2B in different verticals, such as metal, MRO, medical supplies, chemicals, and building materials, among others. Such specialized online marketplace in the B2B e-commerce industry are increasing, which is boosting the market growth.
Segments Overview:
The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented into type, payment mode, and enterprise size.
By Type
- Cleaning Supplies
- Hospitality Products
- Industrial & MRO
- IT Products
- Office Supplies
- Pantry Products
- Others
The IT products is expected to account for the largest market share of around 26% owing to increasing adoption of B2B e-commerce in the IT industry. The pantry products segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 16%.
By Payment Mode
- Credit Card
- Net Banking
- Mobile Wallet Apps
- Others
The net banking segment is estimated to hold the largest market share as it is used more as compared to other payment modes for business to business transactions. The mobile wallet apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is also expected to surpass a market size of USD 2,000 billion by 2026 due to increasing demand for digital payments.
By Enterprise Size
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for B2B e-commerce websites by these enterprises. The large enterprises segment's market size was around 25% of the small & medium enterprises segment in 2021 and this share reached to 30% by 2027.
Regional Overview
By region, the global B2B E-Commerce market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share and also witnessed the fastest growth rate owing to rising number of B2B companies adopting e-commerce platforms for growth in the region.
The South America region is anticipated to hold a market size of about USD 700 billion by 2027. Similar growth is expected to be register by North America and Europe as well owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced products in the region.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005667/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
