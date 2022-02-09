Procore Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Best Software Products

Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR, a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that it has been named to the G2 2022 Best Software Awards. Ranking #49 on the Best Software Products list, Procore is the only dedicated construction technology software included. Additionally, Procore ranked #53 on the Global Sellers list.

Procore earns a spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Products list and Global Sellers list. (Graphic: Business Wire)

G2's annual Best Software Awards ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. This is the third time Procore has been recognized by the G2 Best Software Awards in the past four years, and the second time Procore appears on G2's Best Software Products list. Procore specifically scored high on features that are critical to construction such as: mobile app, mobile technology, field communication and collaboration, safety management, centralized platform and many others.

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year.

"Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms," said Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO, G2. "We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

Procore is committed to improving the lives of everyone in construction and driving technology innovation. The Procore Platform was created by and for the construction industry, and comes with a deep understanding of the needs of today's construction professionals.

"We are very grateful to our customers, partners, and industry leaders who have been partnering with us to develop best-in-class construction technology for the past 20 years," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. "This recognition by the G2 Best Software Awards is an honor as it comes directly from our customers, and it underscores our continued commitment to the construction industry."

Find the full overview of the G2 2022 Best Software Awards in the summary report.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices in the United States, Canada, and around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

