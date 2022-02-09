NinjaTrader Hires John O'Reilly as New Chief Marketing Officer

Fintech industry veteran to accelerate growth initiatives for leading retail futures broker

NinjaTrader Group, LLC, a leading provider of software and brokerage services to active traders, today announced John O'Reilly has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. O'Reilly will be responsible for leading NinjaTrader's brand and customer acquisition initiatives to further strengthen their position as the leader in the retail futures industry.

NinjaTrader made the hire after a series of recent milestones, most notably the acquisition of Tradovate Holdings, LLC in January 2022, which created one of the most formidable retail futures brokers with a combined trading volume in 2021 of approximately 100 million futures contracts. The newly combined entity currently holds over $230 million in customer assets in segregated funds including $190 million at NinjaTrader Clearing, LLC which launched in August 2021. These developments led to a record setting January including approximately 10 million contracts traded, and over 600,000 contracts traded in a single day.

"As an organization, we are committed to transforming retail futures and meeting the growing demand of the trading community for innovative products and services. We created the role of CMO with the purpose of furthering this mission," said Martin Franchi, CEO of NinjaTrader. "John's background and success as an executive in high-growth fintech firms will be invaluable as we look to capitalize on the incredible growth opportunity available as more self-directed traders are introduced to the benefits of futures trading."

O'Reilly has over 20 years of B2C marketing experience, most recently serving as CMO of consumer-credit fintech platform OppFi, which went public in July 2021 after five years of explosive growth. Prior to OppFi, O'Reilly was SVP, Marketing for OptionsHouse, an options-centric brokerage acquired by E*TRADE in 2016 for $750 million.

"NinjaTrader has continually demonstrated both an entrepreneurial spirit and technical innovation as the established industry leader increasing accessibility to dynamic futures markets. With the recent acquisitions, we are extremely well positioned to accelerate the development of a best-in-class experience for the active retail investor," O'Reilly said. "There's a compelling value proposition here as NinjaTrader modernizes the futures industry, advocates for customers, and expands its position as the world's top retail focused futures brokerage."

NinjaTrader supports over 500,000 active traders around the world with high-performance trading software, discount futures brokerage, and real-time support in seven languages.

Learn more about opening an account with NinjaTrader by visiting ninjatrader.com or contacting brokeragesales@ninjatrader.com to learn more.

About @NinjaTrader

NinjaTrader provides award-winning trading software and futures brokerage services to active futures traders. Founded in 2003, NinjaTrader has evolved into an industry leader supporting over 500,000 traders around the globe with best-in-class technology, discount commissions and world-class support. For more information, visit www.ninjatrader.com.

FULL RISK DISCLOSURE: Futures, foreign currency, and options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing one's financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005227/en/