Moody's Analytics Launches Lending Solution for Commercial Real Estate

Moody's Analytics announced today the launch of CreditLens™ CRE, an integrated lending solution designed specifically to support the unique workflow of commercial real estate. This solution integrates property, market, submarket, and economic data into the Moody's Analytics credit lifecycle management platform, CreditLens™, allowing more effective collaboration among the CRE lending team.

This is the latest in a series of strategic initiatives that demonstrate Moody's Analytics commitment to leverage the company's ever-growing capabilities across data, analytics, and workflows to bring market-leading solutions to various aspects of the industry. Beyond the initial integration of property and market data, CreditLens CRE will leverage unique datasets from across Moody's to embed Know Your Customer capabilities and climate risk scores into the commercial real estate loan cycle.

"CreditLens CRE embeds market data side by side with cashflow and risk rating activities, optimizing the lending decision-making process for our customers," said Jocelyn Steelman, Managing Director of CRE Products at Moody's Analytics. "The capabilities we have at Moody's Analytics makes us uniquely positioned to deliver a fully integrated approach to commercial real estate decision-making. I am excited by this launch because this solution can reduce cycle times anywhere from 30 to 40%, potentially lowering costs and bringing more efficiency to the CRE lending process."

Commercial real estate lending currently faces several disruptive market conditions, including rapid growth, intense competition, and significant demand shifts. Multifamily, industrial, and commercial real estate loan originations soared in 2021, significantly higher than the $600 billion before the onset of COVID in 2019. This coupled with a rise of non-traditional lending options for borrowers and new opportunities in proliferating asset classes, such as single-family rentals, data centers, and life sciences, commercial real estate was bound for a reshuffle. CreditLens CRE helps lenders thrive in this changing market, providing integrated workflow and analytics to identify compelling opportunities and make funding decisions quickly and accurately.

