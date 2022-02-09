Dynatrace Delivers Software Intelligence as Code

Accelerates shift-left, enabling development teams to deliver higher quality, more secure code faster

Dynatrace DT announced today it is delivering software intelligence, including broad and deep observability, application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities, as code. This enables developers who are adopting everything-as-code practices to easily incorporate software intelligence capabilities into their applications. As a result, they can automate the orchestration of all resources across the software development lifecycle that are required to deliver cloud-native applications and infrastructure at scale. In addition, developers can ensure their applications achieve standards and service level objectives (SLOs) for critical metrics, including performance, quality, and security, or automatically initiate corrective action when these standards are not met. These enhancements to Dynatrace® help development teams bring higher quality, more secure innovations to market faster, and with greater efficiency.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005371/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

"As organizations shift left, developers take on the responsibility for ensuring code is high-quality, performant, and secure," said Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, I&O, Cloud Operations, and DevOps at IDC. "Simultaneously, they are asked to ship new applications and features quickly. To achieve all requirements and ensure code complies with organizational standards, teams are embracing everything-as-code practices. Incorporating observability, application security, and AIOps capabilities as code helps to close the gaps between the seemingly competing needs for faster innovation and higher quality."

By enabling developers to access libraries of templates for reusable configurations, Dynatrace makes it easier for development teams to establish and adhere to organizational best practices for observability and security, without adding friction to the development process. This is made possible through additional application program interface (API) endpoints, which enable and extend configuration-as-code for multiple Dynatrace® capabilities, including anomaly detection and alerting, dashboarding and analytics, and data enrichment.

"It is a consistent challenge for us to streamline and accelerate the software development process without sacrificing the performance and security of our applications," said Ken Schirrmacher, Sr. Director of Information Technology at Park ‘N Fly. "With these enhancements, Dynatrace enables us to easily enhance the observability and security of our digital services and adhere to all of our critical operational metrics and standards. This also allows us to automate time-consuming and complex configuration processes, and issue remediation, particularly in pre-production. As a result, we're able to focus our time on delivering digital innovation for our customers."

"Organizations adopting practices like GitOps and infrastructure-as-code also require observability and automation-as-code to increase speed and resiliency," said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. "Unlike alternative solutions that stop with basic metrics and require manual configuration, Dynatrace extends to intelligent observability, advanced AIOps, and application security. These capabilities drive real-time actions to ensure teams achieve SLOs and optimize critical business metrics. This enables development, DevOps, and SRE teams to bring high quality, secure innovations to market faster, and at enterprise-scale."

These enhancements to the Dynatrace® platform will be available within 90 days of this announcement. Please read the Dynatrace blog to learn more about how Dynatrace delivers software intelligence as code.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit https://www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005371/en/