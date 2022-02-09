Dynatrace Delivers the Industry's Most Complete Observability for Multicloud Serverless Architectures

New coverage for Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud functions, in addition to existing coverage for AWS Lambda, bring AI and automation to modern cloud environments at scale

Software intelligence company Dynatrace DT today announced that it has extended the Dynatrace® platform's broad and deep observability and advanced AIOps capabilities to all major serverless architectures. In addition to existing support for AWS Lambda, this includes Microsoft Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, as well as managed Kubernetes environments, messaging queues, and cloud databases across all major cloud providers. As a result, DevOps, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams can automatically analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize serverless applications to drive innovation at scale.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005374/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

"To deliver the digital services and compelling experiences our customers demand, we build our applications using best-in-class serverless services from multiple providers," said Thomas Janik, Technology Services Manager, Monitoring and Event Management, American Family Insurance. "This distributed application model makes it hard to achieve end-to-end, real-time visibility, and even harder to automate operations. By extending its automatic and intelligent observability to all serverless architectures, Dynatrace automatically ensures our applications are optimized, even in these complex, heterogeneous environments."

"While serverless architectures offer greater scalability and flexibility, they generate massive amounts of data and few answers about how to optimize the infrastructure and applications that run on them," said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. "By providing full end-to-end observability across multicloud serverless offerings, and enabling teams to automate operations with precise, AI-powered insights, Dynatrace allows organizations to adopt modern approaches that speed innovation while ensuring the best experience for customers."

These enhancements to Dynatrace® will be generally available to customers within the next 90 days. Please visit the Dynatrace blog for additional information on observability for multicloud serverless architectures.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That's why many of the world's largest enterprises trust Dynatrace® to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivaled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog, and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005374/en/