Mondee Partners With Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Expand Access to TripPlanet

- Mondee's subscription-based, end-to-end business travel platform, TripPlanet, expands access to over 287,000 businesses in the Allied Business Network (ABN)

Mondee Inc. ("Mondee"), the fast-growth, travel technology company and marketplace, with a portfolio of globally recognized platforms and brands in the leisure, retail and corporate travel sectors, today announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG ("Gallagher") that will significantly expand customer access to TripPlanet, one of Mondee's marquee subscription-based, end-to-end business travel brands.

Mondee's partnership with Gallagher will provide access to TripPlanet for their more than 287,000 businesses and organizations. Mondee will work closely with Allied Business Network (ABN), a membership-based small business benefit provider, part of the Gallagher Network that includes Gallagher Affinity, the program administrator and benefits provider for over 1,000 national associations and affinity groups and 20 million members.

TripPlanet offers, on a subscription basis, better rates for flights and hotels than are available on online travel agents, as well as enhanced business travel services to small and medium sized enterprises, membership organizations, associations, educational institutions and NGOs. In a very short period of time since its launch in the summer of 2021 over 4 million users already have access to TripPlanet. The consumer-friendly tech platform combines Mondee's global content hub, marketplace, sustainability features and conversational commerce engine with expense tracking, administrative planning features, policy settings, traveler safety features, and powerful reporting to help customers save time and money on business travel, while staying safe and reducing their travel carbon footprint. The simple, cost-saving business travel platform offers customers access to over to 500+ airlines, over 1 million hotel and hospitality accommodations, packaged solutions and ancillary offerings in the fastest recovering travel segment, among other value-added services.

"We are thrilled to offer the Gallagher network's high-quality membership access to Mondee's market leading travel products through our consumer-friendly TripPlanet platform," said SVP & GM, Corporate at TripPlanet Kim Andreello. "TripPlanet leverages Mondee's market-leading operating system to bring simple, cost-effective travel services to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations. At Mondee, we believe that continuing to strengthen our distribution network through subscription-based platforms like TripPlanet is an essential next step in our evolution and growth, and we are very pleased to partner with Gallagher to better serve value-savvy travelers in their network."

Mondee expects to complete its previously announced business combination with ITHAX Acquisition Corp. ITHX in the first half of 2022, at which time the combined company anticipates being listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol "MOND."

About Mondee Holdings:

Mondee Holdings is a group of leading travel technology, service, and content companies driving disruptive innovative change in the leisure, corporate, and retail travel markets. They deliver a revolutionary technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base, processing over 50 million daily searches in 2019 and multi-billion dollars of transactional volume yearly. Founded in 2011, Mondee is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with 17 offices in USA and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland. For more information, please visit https://www.mondee.com.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. AJG, a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

About ITHAX Acquisition Corp.:

ITHAX Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company ITHX, is a blank check company formed by the founder of Ithaca Capital and the principals of AXIA Ventures. Ithaca Capital is a real estate investment manager with focus on deep-value hospitality investments in the United States, Latin America and Caribbean. AXIA Ventures Group is a leading, independent, privately-owned investment bank founded in 2008 that provides services in more than 20 countries through its offices in New York, London, Milan, Athens and Nicosia. For more information, please visit https://ithaxacquisitioncorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this Document may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, regarding the proposed business combination between ITHAX Acquisition Corp., an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability under company number 366718 ("ITHAX"), and Mondee Holdings II, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Mondee"), ITHAX's and Mondee's ability to consummate the transaction, the expected closing date for the transaction, the benefits of the transaction and the public company's future financial performance following the transaction, as well as ITHAX's and Mondee's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward looking statements. When used herein, including any oral statements made in connection herewith, the words "anticipates," "approximately," "believes," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecast," "future, " "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "propose," "should," "seeks," "will," or the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by both ITHAX and its management, and Mondee and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, ITHAX disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. ITHAX cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ITHAX. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the business combination; (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against ITHAX, Mondee, the combined company or others following the announcement of the business combination and any definitive agreements with respect thereto; (3) the inability to complete the business combination due to the failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of ITHAX, to obtain financing to complete the business combination or to satisfy other conditions to closing; (4) changes to the proposed structure of the business combination that may be required or appropriate as a result of applicable laws or regulations or as a condition to obtaining regulatory approval of the business combination; (5) the ability to meet stock exchange listing standards following the consummation of the business combination; (6) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations of ITHAX or Mondee as a result of the announcement and consummation of the business combination; (7) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (8) costs related to the business combination; (9) changes in applicable laws or regulations and delays in obtaining, adverse conditions contained in, or the inability to obtain regulatory approvals required to complete the business combination; (10) the possibility that ITHAX, Mondee or the combined company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (11) the impact of COVID-19 on the combined company's business and/or the ability of the parties to complete the proposed business combination; (12) Mondee's estimates of expenses and profitability and underlying assumptions with respect to stockholder redemptions and purchase price and other adjustments; (13) adverse changes in general market conditions for travel services, including the effects of macroeconomic conditions, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, health concerns, civil or political unrest or other events outside the control of the parties; (14) significant fluctuations in the combined company's operating results and rates of growth; (15) dependency on the combined company's relationships with travel agencies, travel management companies and other travel businesses and third parties; (16) payment-related risks; (17) the combined company's failure to quickly identify and adapt to changing industry conditions, trends or technological developments; (18) unlawful or fraudulent activities in the combined company's operations; (19) any significant IT systems-related failures, interruptions or security breaches or any undetected errors or design faults in IT systems of the combined company; (20) exchange rate fluctuations; and (21) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factor Summary" in ITHAX's final prospectus relating to its initial public offering dated February 1, 2021 and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the registration statement on Form S-4, which includes a prospectus/proxy statement of ITHAX, expected to be filed relating to the business combination. There may be additional risks that neither ITHAX nor Mondee presently know of or that ITHAX or Mondee currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Author and any of their affiliates, directors, officers and employees expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is being made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities pursuant to the proposed business combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act.

Important Information for Investors and Shareholders

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.

In connection with the proposed business combination, ITHAX will confidentially submit a draft registration statement on Form F-4 with the SEC, which draft will include a prospectus/proxy statement of ITHAX. ITHAX also plans to confidentially submit or file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction. After the registration statement has been declared effective by the SEC, a definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to the shareholders of ITHAX. INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF ITHAX ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS (INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) AND OTHER DOCUMENTS RELATING TO THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION, WHICH WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about Mondee and ITHAX once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It:

Additional information about the proposed business combination, including a copy of the business combination agreement and investor presentation, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed by ITHAX with the SEC and will also be available at www.sec.gov. In connection with the proposed business combination, ITHAX will confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-4 and will file a registration statement on Form S-4 and the related proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC. Additionally, ITHAX will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the proposed business combination of ITHAX with Mondee. The materials to be filed by ITHAX with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Investors and security holders of ITHAX are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed business combination because they will contain important information about the business combination and the parties to the business combination.

Participants in Solicitation:

ITHAX, Mondee and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of ITHAX in connection with the proposed transaction. Information about the directors and executive officers of ITHAX is disclosed in ITHAX's initial public offering prospectus, which was filed with the SEC on February 1, 2021. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available.

Disclaimer:

This presentation (the "Document") has been prepared by Mondee, ITHAX, AXIA Ventures Group Limited ("AXIA") and Ithaca Capital Partners ("Ithaca" and together with Mondee, ITHAX and AXIA, the "Authors"). This Document is for informational purposes only to assist interested parties in making their own evaluation with respect to the proposed business combination (the "business combination") between Mondee and ITHAX. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive and none of the parties or their respective directors, officers, shareholders or affiliates make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this Document or any other written or oral communication communicated to the recipient in the course of the recipient's evaluation of Mondee or ITHAX. The information contained herein is preliminary and is subject to change and such changes may be material.

This communication does not constitute (i) a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination or (ii) an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security of ITHAX, Mondee, or any of their respective affiliates.

ITHAX is a blank check company listed on NASDAQ. AXIA Capital Markets LLC ("ACM") is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. ACM is a wholly owned subsidiary of AXIA Ventures Group Ltd ("AVG"), a privately-owned investment banking group mainly focused on Southern Europe, providing financial advisory services and capital markets services to corporate and institutional clients. Ithaca and Mondee are incorporated in Delaware.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005344/en/