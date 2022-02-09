GoCo Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for HR Products

GoCo.io, a leading provider of flexible software solutions for HR, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards on the HR Products list. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

This is GoCo's first time appearing on one of G2's Best Software lists, earning its place this year thanks to GoCo's mission to automate manual tasks and empower HR to make work a better place.

"At GoCo, we've been making big strides over the last year toward delivering on our mission of freeing SMBs from manual tasks, and it's such an honor to see that reflected in our customer reviews, and in this award from G2," said Nir Leibovich, CEO and Co-Founder of GoCo. "What makes this award even more special than most, is that it's based on genuinely unbiased customer feedback, and there's nothing more important to us than making our customers happy."

"As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software," said Godard Abel, Co-founder and CEO, G2. "Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best HR Products List and read more about G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About GoCo

GoCo.io is modern HR, benefits, and payroll, built with flexibility and ease of use in mind. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, GoCo's mission is to automate manual HR tasks and empower HR to make work a better place.

Unlike other HRIS platforms, GoCo is built to be flexible enough to support existing processes, policies, and providers, so SMBs don't have to change the way they work just to adopt a modern HR system. For more information, visit www.goco.io.

