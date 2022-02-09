Gett Appoints Chief Information Security Officer

Runli Guo has joined as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and is based in London.

Cyber security remains top priority for Gett as its ground transportation platform attracts ever-larger global accounts from Fortune 500 companies.

Gett looks to disrupt the $100 billion a year ground transportation management marketplace.

Gett – the ground transportation management (GTM) platform for business travel – has confirmed the appointment of Runli Guo as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Runli is based in London and reports to Chief Information Officer (CIO) Dina Dembo-Orgil within the Technology and Innovation Function at Gett.

Currently around one quarter of Fortune 500 companies use Gett's ground transportation management (GTM) platform and as this figure increases – but the antiquated ground transport sector doesn't keep up – the company is placing ever-greater priority on cyber security as part of its commitment to providing customers with the best.

As such, Runli is now evolving the cyber resilience strategy of the business as it grows rapidly in a ripe-for-disruption analog corporate GTM market – estimated to be worth more than $100 billion a year.

Prior to joining Gett, Runli was the Global Head of Digital Cybersecurity Initiatives at Marsh McLennan, a global professional services firm.

Runli has more than 15 years of experience in global companies leveraging technologies such as big data analytics and artificial intelligence to build cyber security functions from the ground up.

In addition to her bachelor's degree in computer science, Runli holds a PhD in artificial intelligence and is also a keen promoter for Women-in-Cyber and Women-in-Tech agendas.

Runli Guo, Chief Information Security Officer at Gett, comments: "This has been a really exciting time to join a market leader like Gett. Such a fast-evolving business brings with it many important cyber security demands where we can make a big difference to the company's 2,000 ground transportation providers and Fortune 500 clients."

Dave Waiser, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Gett, comments: "Runli's experience is invaluable as we build our cloud-based software to aggregate ground transportation providers – such as corporate fleets, ride-hailing services, taxis and limousines – onto one single platform. As we enter new markets and disrupt the highly inefficient ground transportation management (GTM) market globally, we are working with ever-larger global corporations that require us to lead the way in cyber security as part of our obsession with giving customers the best."

About Gett

Gett is a technology platform focused on solving corporate Ground Transportation Management (GTM) challenges, where spending is estimated to exceed $100 billion globally. For more information, please visit www.gett.com/why/.

Gett is the GTM category leader, serving over a quarter of the Fortune 500 companies.

Gett's cloud-based software offers the choice of more than 2,000 transportation providers, including corporate fleets, ride-hailing services, taxis and limousines, on one single platform, forming a truly global transportation grid. The technology helps save businesses time and money by centrally managing all of their ground transportation spending and optimizes the entire employee experience from booking and riding to invoicing and analytics.

Building a ground transportation grid available to customers worldwide, similar to telephonic and internet grids, Gett aspires to become the industry standard in corporate ground transportation.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in London, Gett employs over 800 employees globally.

On November 10, 2021, Gett announced that it had entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I RCLF, a special purpose acquisition company. Upon closing of the business combination, the newly combined company will operate as Gett and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "GETT." https://gett.com/investor/

