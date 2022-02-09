Observe.AI's New Offering for High-Volume B2C Sales Fuels Scalable, Sustainable Revenue Growth

Observe.AI helps B2C customers across verticals achieve breakthrough levels of performance and productivity, including 40% revenue growth

Observe.AI, an Intelligent Workforce Platform that transforms contact centers through AI, today announced the launch of its new offering designed to accelerate data-driven, high-volume sales enablement for B2C organizations.

In highly competitive transactional sales landscapes, Observe.AI creates a defined path for businesses to increase sales volume and achieve breakthrough levels of productivity and performance. By delivering complete visibility into 100% of customer interactions – compared with the average benchmark of 1-2% – Observe.AI allows teams to pinpoint and amplify winning behaviors across their organization, enforce script adoption, conversational flow, and protocol adherence, and gain critical real-time insights into situational factors that impact the sale.

The new High-Volume Sales offering has already been met with significant levels of market momentum among Observe.AI customers across industries – including insurance, financial services, healthcare, logistics, and cybersecurity – who are using the platform to surface new growth opportunities, ensure consistency and quality across customer interactions, and leverage advanced behavioral analysis around both the customer and individual sales representatives.

"Observe.AI empowers teams to create a powerful, data-driven feedback loop for scalable, sustainable, and continuously improving revenue generation. We're arming sales representatives with the intelligence and behavioral insights to realize their fullest potential in driving growth. Observe.AI helps sales teams gain a deeper understanding of the customer, zero in on the right opportunities, and deliver an empathetic approach that underpins all excellent customer experiences," said Swapnil Jain, Co-Founder and CEO at Observe.AI.

"We couldn't be more excited about our initial traction in the B2C sales use case, and look forward to expanding our reach within the market and sharing in the continued success of our customers."

Recent Observe.AI High-Volume Sales Customer Successes

JK Moving Services , the largest independent moving company in North America, drove 40% increased revenue using Observe.AI to uncover new revenue streams and scale best practices from its top sales performers with 20% increase in adoption of successful scripts.



Ken Cohen, Senior Vice President of Business Development and Sales at JK Moving, said:

"Observe.AI has enabled our teams to accelerate higher value transactions across the board that have led to our achieving record annual revenue and record profit. It's been invaluable to our team knowing, with absolute certainty and clarity, which behaviors and scripts are winning and which areas need improvement. In my opinion, the power of the Observe.AI platform is only limited to the individual user's imagination – it truly forces you to rethink the limits of achievement from a sales perspective."





Nancy Carbone, Senior Director of Call Center Sales at Real Defense, said:

"With Observe.AI, we capture not just the sales validation scripts, but all of the representatives' behaviors. We can verify that our reps are following procedures with an easy-to-read scorecard and we can go in live and see how our reps are selling our services and pull learnings from that. We can work faster and smarter with Observe.AI."



