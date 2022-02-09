Insurium Continues Transformative Company Progress in 2021 with Record Revenues, Major New Product Release, and Onboards Key Leadership Executives

InsureTech veteran and CEO Jeremy Williams leading company through forecasted triple digit revenue growth in 2022
InsuriumTM, a market-leading SaaS InsureTech platform for commercial P&C insurers and third-party administrators (TPA's), announced major milestones and record revenues in 2021. The company's ConnectionsTM policy management system and newly delivered Claims and Portal solutions will help enable the P&C industry to optimize real-time decision-making for growth and operational efficiencies, as well as more precise and streamlined underwriting and claims experience.
Major News in 2021:
- Hires industry leaders Jeremy Williams-CEO, Len Rodkey-SVP Industry Solutions, Virginia Johnson-SVP Business Development, and numerous Operational experts: Ruth Ann Molmen, Amy Weires, Dana Shields, and Kathy Spillson; along with SaaS veterans: Katie Blatherwick-CTO, Chris Seeger-CRO, Amber Hollenbeck-VP Operations, Gary Stone-CFO, and Robert Adams-VP Technical Services
- Grew Revenues by approximately 60% CAGR over the past 24 months
- Expanded the company's strategic partnerships and API integrations with key InsureTech solution providers
- Doubled its staff and expanded its new headquarters office space in Denver, CO
- Partnered with new clients County Road Association Self-Insurance Fund, Grandview Risk Management, The Builders Group Self-Insurance Fund, and several other blue chip carriers and work comp insurers; and further extended their multi-year contract term with industry leading TPA Brentwood Associates
"Today's panoply of complex InsureTech core systems and integrations for insurance carriers, TPA's, and public entities exacerbates the decision making challenges and underscores the need for speed, efficiency, engagement, and accuracy," stated Jeremy Williams, President & CEO Insurium. "Built by our deep industry expertise and extending our comprehensive policy management system, ConnectionsTM, our Research and Development roadmap will competitively differentiate our clients now and in the future."
About Insurium
Insurium, backed by Bow River Capital, is a market-leading InsureTech firm providing a unified 360-degree view of the insurance process lifecycle targeted for small and mid-size commercial insurance companies. The Insurium platform is a cloud-based software supporting the core insurance operations functions such as underwriting, rating, policy administration, billing, claims management, loss control, regulatory compliance, self-service portals, reporting, and analytics. The company's existing client mix includes a variety of P&C insurance carriers, captives, public entity pools, workers' compensation self-insured groups (SIG), risk management firms, and third-party administrators (TPA).
