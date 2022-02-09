Ramsey Solutions Shares the Five Keys to Unlocking a Strong, Healthy Marriage in 2022 With Money & Marriage Livestream

Marriage isn't for the faint of heart. Whether it's lack of communication, financial stress or a difference in parenting, marital strain is inevitable. But Ramsey Solutions wants to equip couples with the tools to build a stronger relationship with the Money & Marriage livestream: Valentine's Day Edition on Friday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. CST.
New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and mental health expert Dr. John Delony invite viewers to join them for an evening of laughter and intentional conversation. Couples can enjoy this date night from home, all while covering topics ranging from fear avoidance to the importance of practicing connection.
"What you have to understand, first and foremost: it's nearly impossible to win with money when you're not on the same page as your spouse," said Rachel Cruze. "Coming together practically and emotionally not only unifies you but gets you to your goals faster."
"Titanic, The Notebook, Romeo and Juliet — they lied to us! It's not immediate," said Dr. John Delony. "Intimacy is something you practice every single day. Couples will go years without having hard conversations, and then suddenly they find themselves sitting on the couch, two inches apart from one another and two thousand miles away. They're on different planets."
Viewers can get tickets to the event by visiting ramseysolutions.com/events.
About Ramsey Solutions
Ramsey Solutions is committed to empowering people in the areas of money, business, leadership and personal development using biblically based, commonsense principles and education. Every day, Ramsey Solutions reaches millions with nationally syndicated radio shows and columns, No. 1 national bestselling books, products and courses, and industry-renowned podcasts and video channels. Ramsey Solutions' world-class speakers and authors give inspiration, practical advice and hope to audiences across the country. Ramsey Solutions and its team of more than 1,000 are dedicated to doing work that matters. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com.
