Scale Computing Named a Leader in Two GigaOm Radar Reports - Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Edge Deployments and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a "leader" in both the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Edge Deployments and the GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business Deployments.

The GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions: Edge Deployments report examines how Edge HCI solutions are positioned to serve "near" edge, deployments to large numbers of data center locations, such as telco locations, cellular network sites, or large retail branches, and "far" edge, deployments in non-traditional server locations. The report also looks at three deployment models for solutions including hardware appliances, software-only, and hybrid cloud. For a free copy of the report please visit here.

The GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) Deployments report takes a comprehensive view of how well HCI solutions serve SMBs, edge, and remote office/branch office market segments.

The Radar reports recognize that Scale Computing offers a complete end-to-end solution based on its own virtualization stack, which is designed for small, medium, and distributed enterprises with a particular focus on edge use cases. Scale Computing also has key partnerships with IBM, Lenovo, Google Cloud, Acronis, Leostream, Parallels, Milestone, Intel, and others. The reports also note that Scale Computing often receives praise from its large user base for the quality of support, and friendly approach with channel partners.

Scale Computing offers a self-healing platform for autonomously running applications at the edge, with a small, all-flash, NVMe storage-based compute appliance that delivers all of the simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-ready virtualization associated with Scale Computing's HC3 platform. Built specifically for sites that need highly available infrastructure, the HE150 can be deployed almost anywhere, without requiring a rack or server closet. While taking up only the space needed to stack three smartphones, it provides a fully functional, integrated platform for running applications that includes high availability clustering, rolling upgrades, and integrated data protection.

"We are honored to be named a leader in the GigaOm Radar reports for both Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Edge and SMBs, demonstrating our commitment to deliver customers the leading HCI solution, no matter what their infrastructure looks like," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "As technology pushes its way into every part of business, IT leaders require the ability to run applications and process data outside of the typical data center environment or public cloud and instead at the edge of their network, closest to where the data is actually created and utilized. We've created solutions to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or even thousands of distributed edge deployments at maximum uptime in a simple, efficient and innovative way for organizations of any size across any vertical."

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

