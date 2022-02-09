Scale Computing Named a Leader in Two GigaOm Radar Reports - Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Edge Deployments and Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business

Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced that GigaOm has named the company a "leader" in both the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Edge Deployments and the GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business Deployments.
The GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions: Edge Deployments report examines how Edge HCI solutions are positioned to serve "near" edge, deployments to large numbers of data center locations, such as telco locations, cellular network sites, or large retail branches, and "far" edge, deployments in non-traditional server locations. The report also looks at three deployment models for solutions including hardware appliances, software-only, and hybrid cloud. For a free copy of the report please visit here.
The GigaOm Radar for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) Deployments report takes a comprehensive view of how well HCI solutions serve SMBs, edge, and remote office/branch office market segments.
The Radar reports recognize that Scale Computing offers a complete end-to-end solution based on its own virtualization stack, which is designed for small, medium, and distributed enterprises with a particular focus on edge use cases. Scale Computing also has key partnerships with IBM, Lenovo, Google Cloud, Acronis, Leostream, Parallels, Milestone, Intel, and others. The reports also note that Scale Computing often receives praise from its large user base for the quality of support, and friendly approach with channel partners.
Scale Computing offers a self-healing platform for autonomously running applications at the edge, with a small, all-flash, NVMe storage-based compute appliance that delivers all of the simplicity, efficiency, and enterprise-ready virtualization associated with Scale Computing's HC3 platform. Built specifically for sites that need highly available infrastructure, the HE150 can be deployed almost anywhere, without requiring a rack or server closet. While taking up only the space needed to stack three smartphones, it provides a fully functional, integrated platform for running applications that includes high availability clustering, rolling upgrades, and integrated data protection.
"We are honored to be named a leader in the GigaOm Radar reports for both Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Edge and SMBs, demonstrating our commitment to deliver customers the leading HCI solution, no matter what their infrastructure looks like," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "As technology pushes its way into every part of business, IT leaders require the ability to run applications and process data outside of the typical data center environment or public cloud and instead at the edge of their network, closest to where the data is actually created and utilized. We've created solutions to centrally monitor and manage hundreds or even thousands of distributed edge deployments at maximum uptime in a simple, efficient and innovative way for organizations of any size across any vertical."
This news follows exciting award wins and industry recognition for the company, including:
- Scale Computing was recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Vendor for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software.
- Scale Computing won CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award for its HC3 Video Surveillance in the Edge Computing category.
- The Channel Company named Scale Computing to its 2021 CRN Edge Computing 100 List.
- Scale Computing was recognized for the fifth consecutive year in the November 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hyperconverged Infrastructure.
- The Channel Company honored Scale Computing Partner Community with a 5-star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide.
- For the third consecutive year, CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named Scale Computing a winner in both the Edge Computing category and the Converged/ HyperConverged Infrastructure category, of the 2021 CRN Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards.
- The Channel Company named Scale Computing to its 2021 CRN® Storage 100 List.
- Scale Computing HC3 received two TrustRadius 2021 Top Rated Awards in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure and Server Virtualization categories.
- The Channel Company featured Scale Computing on the 2021 CRN® Software-Defined Data Center 50 List.
- Scale Computing's HE150 was named to SearchStorage's 2020 Storage Products of the Year in the Hyperconverged & Composable Infrastructures category.
To download a free copy of the GigaOm Radar Report for Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solutions: Edge Deployments, please visit https://www.scalecomputing.com/landing-pages/gigaom-radar
About Scale Computing
Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing HC3 software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the HC3 self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing HC3 is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005015/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.