BioAuxilium Research Expands its No-Wash THUNDER™ TR-FRET Cell Signaling Assay Portfolio

At the annual Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) International Conference and Exhibition in Boston, BioAuxilium Research Inc., a biotech tool company focused on facilitating access to fully validated assay kits to the biomedical research community, today announced the expansion of its no-wash THUNDER™ time-resolved Förster resonance energy transfer (TR-FRET) technology portfolio by introducing new cell signaling pathway and biomarker research assay kits, along with a panel of "mix and match" toolbox reagents. The new offerings bring the company's portfolio to a total of 104 products.
Developed and manufactured at BioAuxilium's laboratories, the new THUNDER™ TR-FRET assay kits are ideal for studying intra- or extra-cellular signaling pathways and include key human kinases, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and a cAMP detection kit designed for the screening and characterization of G‑protein coupled receptors (GPCRs). The THUNDER™ TR-FRET toolbox reagents include europium and far-red labeled anti-species, anti-epitope, and streptavidin for enabling easy in-house assay development.
"The addition of the new THUNDER™ TR-FRET assays and reagents demonstrate our capacity to continue to grow a focused portfolio of high quality yet affordable assays for both basic research and drug discovery," said Jaime Padros, PhD, President, BioAuxilium Research. "In addition, we are committed to addressing the reproducibility crisis in biomedical research by continuing to provide reliable research tools that enable the generation of highly reproducible results, much faster."
BioAuxilium's THUNDER™ TR-FRET technology is a robust, proprietary platform based on a FRET pair showing an enhanced spectral compatibility and TR-FRET signal, optimal antibody pairs selected specifically for TR-FRET, and a panel of optimized lysis and assay buffers. In addition, all assays use a simplified protocol that dramatically decreases hands-on time and assay variability and is easily amenable to automation for high-throughput screening. All THUNDER™ TR-FRET products are extensively validated to ensure specificity, sensitivity, and reproducibility using real-life biological samples.
About BioAuxilium Research Inc.
BioAuxilium is a private Canadian biotechnology tool company founded by expert assay scientists. It focuses on developing and manufacturing top-quality, highly validated assay kits that accelerate biomedical research. BioAuxilium's kits are based on its enhanced proprietary THUNDER™ TR-FRET technology. They are offered at an outstanding value and are accompanied by information-rich datasheets and expert technical support. Bioauxilium also provides customized services in assay development using diverse technologies on a contract basis.
