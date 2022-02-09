Summit Health Opens New Multispecialty Medical Offices in Manhattan's Upper West Side and Union Square

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, today announced the opening of two of its largest multispecialty medical offices in Manhattan to date. Expanding access to its network of primary, specialty, and urgent care across the New York metropolitan area, Summit Health has established new outpatient medical offices in New York City's Upper West Side at 1865 Broadway, and in Union Square at 18 West 18th Street.

"We are proud to further expand Summit Health's connected care model with two new multispecialty offices aimed at serving the people who live and work in populous areas of New York City," said Dan Frogel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NY Region at Summit Health. "We know that many patients who visit CityMD for episodic urgent care need primary or specialty care. The new Summit Health offices will meet the needs of even more patients through our highly connected, patient-centered care model that is now available to the community in uptown and downtown Manhattan."

Summit Health's Upper West Side location offers primary care as well as the following specialties: allergy/immunology, audiology, cardiology, ear/nose/throat (ENT), internal medicine, family medicine, orthopedics, and on-site imaging/radiology with four primary care and specialty providers with more to be added soon. This location features a partial ground floor lobby, 20 exam rooms located on the second floor, and modern design throughout a space measuring approximately 11,000 square feet.

With six primary care and specialty providers, Summit Health's Union Square location offers primary care, dermatology, and orthopedics. This new Summit Health site offers seven orthopedic exam rooms and an x-ray room, as well as 14 additional primary care and dermatology exam rooms. The space measures approximately 10,500 square feet.

With the Upper West Side and Union Square locations, Summit Health currently has seven multispecialty locations, as well as 28 CityMD urgent care locations in Manhattan.

About Summit Health

Summit Health is a physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.summithealth.com.

