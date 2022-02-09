Summit Health Opens New Multispecialty Medical Offices in Manhattan's Upper West Side and Union Square

Summit Health, formed by the merger of CityMD and Summit Medical Group, today announced the opening of two of its largest multispecialty medical offices in Manhattan to date. Expanding access to its network of primary, specialty, and urgent care across the New York metropolitan area, Summit Health has established new outpatient medical offices in New York City's Upper West Side at 1865 Broadway, and in Union Square at 18 West 18th Street.
"We are proud to further expand Summit Health's connected care model with two new multispecialty offices aimed at serving the people who live and work in populous areas of New York City," said Dan Frogel, MD, Chief Medical Officer, NY Region at Summit Health. "We know that many patients who visit CityMD for episodic urgent care need primary or specialty care. The new Summit Health offices will meet the needs of even more patients through our highly connected, patient-centered care model that is now available to the community in uptown and downtown Manhattan."
Summit Health's Upper West Side location offers primary care as well as the following specialties: allergy/immunology, audiology, cardiology, ear/nose/throat (ENT), internal medicine, family medicine, orthopedics, and on-site imaging/radiology with four primary care and specialty providers with more to be added soon. This location features a partial ground floor lobby, 20 exam rooms located on the second floor, and modern design throughout a space measuring approximately 11,000 square feet.
With six primary care and specialty providers, Summit Health's Union Square location offers primary care, dermatology, and orthopedics. This new Summit Health site offers seven orthopedic exam rooms and an x-ray room, as well as 14 additional primary care and dermatology exam rooms. The space measures approximately 10,500 square feet.
With the Upper West Side and Union Square locations, Summit Health currently has seven multispecialty locations, as well as 28 CityMD urgent care locations in Manhattan.
About Summit Health
Summit Health is a physician-driven, patient-centric network committed to simplifying the complexities of health care and bringing a more connected kind of care. Formed by the 2019 merger between Summit Medical Group, one of the nation's premier independent physician-governed multispecialty medical groups, and CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit Health delivers a more intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive care experience for every stage of life and health condition through high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. Summit Health has more than 2,500 providers, 12,000 employees, and over 340 locations in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Central Oregon. For more information, please visit https://www.summithealth.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005382/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.