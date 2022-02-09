Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022 Featuring Turner; Clark Construction; AECOM; Swinerton; Hensel Phelps; Skanska; Whiting-Turner Contracting; Holder; Webcor; Walsh Group - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nonresidential Green Buildings Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-residential green buildings market is expected to grow from $859.52 billion in 2021 to $951.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The market is expected to reach $1354.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Major players in the market are Turner Corp.; Clark Construction; AECOM; Swinerton; Hensel Phelps; Skanska; Whiting-Turner Contracting Co.; Holder Construction; Webcor; Walsh Group.

The non-residential green buildings market consists of sales of non-residential green buildings. Green Buildings, in its design, construction or operation, have minimal or no negative impacts on environment and climate but have positive impacts by preserving precious natural resources and improve the quality of life.

This practice creates and uses healthier and more resource-efficient models of construction, renovation, operation, maintenance and demolition. The market consists of revenue generated by the companies and people by the sale of non-residential green buildings.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the nonresidential green buildings market in 2021. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increased need for sustainable and eco-friendly solutions contributed to the growth of the non-residential green building market. According to the USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council) report, green buildings can reduce carbon emission by 34% and consume 25% less energy than the conventional buildings.

Encouraging sustainable business practices is an important reason for building green in most countries for conservation of energy and protecting natural resources. Moreover, increased concerns of global warming resulted in sustainable and eco-friendly activities increased the demand for Non-residential green building market.

Living roofs or green roofs is increasingly being implemented in green buildings. A green roof is a roof of a building that is covered with vegetation and soil, or a growing medium, planted over a waterproofing membrane. Green roofs last longer when compared to conventional roofs.

They also reduce energy costs with natural insulation, reduce the temperatures (heat and cold) by absorbing and trapping them, and reduce storm water runoff, filters pollutants and carbon dioxide out of the air and increase wildlife habitat in built-up areas. It is believed that to reduce the ambient temperature of the city by 2%, then 8% of roofing in the city must be greener.

In the USA, around 25 cities have some sort of program to encourage green roofs and in Portland, Ore, it is mandatory to have vegetation cover 100% of the roofs on buildings in the central city over 20,000 square feet (with some exceptions). Therefore, green roof is an emerging trend in nonresidential green building market.

