DocGo Hosts Frontline Workers Appreciation Event in Partnership with Brooklyn Nets

February 14th Event at Brooklyn Nets Game is a Testament to DocGo's Longstanding Relationship with Barclays Center and the Nets

DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated medical mobility solutions DCGO, announced today a special event to honor its frontline workers and first responders, in partnership with the Brooklyn Nets. Scheduled for Feb. 14, 2022, when the Nets host the Sacramento Kings. The event is a testament to DocGo's longstanding partnership with Barclays Center and the NBA team, which dates back to when the venue first opened in 2012. Since Barclays Center's inception, DocGo and its predecessors have been providing in-arena medical services for the venue's guests and employees.

"This event is just one way we're thanking our incredible employees for their dedication and showing our appreciation for their efforts on the frontline of healthcare," said DocGo President Anthony Capone. "We also want to thank our wonderful partners – Barclays Center and the Brooklyn Nets – for helping make this evening a reality."

In December 2020, the Nets dedicated their opening night at Barclays Center to New York City's essential workers by raising a banner in their honor and hosting workers from more than 30 organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, including DocGo employees.

"We are forever grateful to New York City's frontline workers who continue to demonstrate their bravery and commitment to helping others," said Josh Pruss, Senior Vice President Partnership Marketing and Premium Hospitality at BSE Global, parent company of the Nets and Barclays Center. "They are truly the backbone of our city."

More than 1,000 DocGo employees are expected to attend the Brooklyn Nets game on Feb. 14.

A New York-based company, with operations across 26 states and the UK, DocGo is redefining on-demand access to healthcare, leveraging its AI-powered proprietary technology and expert healthcare professionals. The company delivers Mobile Health services at scale for hospital networks, governmental entities, and enterprise customers to provide high-quality, highly affordable care to patients when and where they need it most. DocGo's mobility solutions, enabled through coordinated logistics and focus on exceptional patient care, gives patients much-needed access to medical attention outside of the traditional four walls of the medical establishment. For more information, visit www.docgo.com.

