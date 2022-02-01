Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Animal Health Summit

Phibro Animal Health Corporation PAHC announced today that it will participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Virtual Animal Health Summit.
Chief Financial Officer Damian Finio and Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy Daniel Bendheim will address financial analysts and investors on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 12:40 PM ET.
The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company's website.
About Phibro Animal Health Corporation
Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.
Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.
