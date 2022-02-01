Oregon's Longview Ranch Works to Conserve Water and Lessen Erosion

Longview Ranch, located along Central Oregon's historic Route 19 in Kimberly, maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Five-hundred of those acres are devoted to producing top-quality Alfalfa and grass hay to feed the cattle herd through the winter and provide hay to sell to neighboring ranches.
Longview Ranch produces 2,000 tons of hay a year and sells between 600-800 tons of hay depending on the year. To irrigate these fields, Longview Ranch has installed 17 pivot-style sprinklers. These sprinklers, while more expensive, conserve water and erosion in the long-term, which is important to Longview Ranch.
The sprinklers also allow Longview Ranch to water the ground, even during a drought year, so that there is great production of Alfalfa and grass hay without wasting water or eroding the fields.
To learn more about Oregon's Longview Ranch:
- Longview Ranch YouTube: https://youtu.be/DJAvvIDc06Q
- Day in the Life at Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.dayinthelifeatlongviewranchoregon.com/blog/oregons-longview-ranch-works-to-conserve-water-and-lessen-erosion-tj67m
About Longview Ranch
Located along Central Oregon's historic Route 19 in Kimberly, Longview Ranch maintains 30,000 stunning acres of diverse landscape. Eight miles of the John Day River flows through the middle of the property, which operates primarily for the purpose of raising grass-fed cattle. With three tributaries sharing annual steelhead runs, Longview Ranch also manages 25,000 acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) grazing grounds and 485 acres of irrigated hay producing land, which is home to 800 mother cows and 50 bulls.
- Longview Ranch Website: www.longviewranchoregon.com
- Longview Ranch Blog: https://www.longviewranchoregon.com/blog
- Longview Ranch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMWgpVU-6p4joD5XdJNgUA
- Longview Ranch Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/longviewranchoregon
- Longview Ranch Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/longviewranchoregon/
- Longview Ranch Twitter: https://twitter.com/Longviewrancho1
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006149/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.