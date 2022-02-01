Element Solutions Inc Announces Dates for 2021 Full Year Earnings Release and Upcoming Investor Day

Element Solutions Inc ESI ("Element Solutions") announced today that it intends to release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Participants on the call will include Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.
To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 866-518-6930 (domestic) or 203-518-9822 (international) and provide the Conference ID: ESIQ421. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
Upcoming Investor Day
The Company also announced its plan to host an investor day in Miami Beach, Florida on February 24, 2022 beginning at 10:00 am. For additional information or to register for the event, please contact Varun Gokarn (varun.gokarn@elementsolutionsinc.com). A live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible on Element Solutions' website at www.elementsolutionsinc.com prior to the event, and a replay will become available following the event.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
