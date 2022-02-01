Sierra Wireless to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 22

Sierra Wireless SWIR SW will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.
Conference call
To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time:
Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168
Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901
Conference ID: 5297312
Webcast
A webcast will also be available in conjunction with the conference call. To access the webcast, please visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=45575B96-842A-410A-A47E-5E2F910B1B5D.
For those unable to listen live, the webcast will be available at the above link following the call.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless SWIR SW is a world leading IoT solutions provider that combines devices, network services, and software to unlock value in the connected economy. Companies globally are adopting 4G, 5G, and LPWA solutions to improve operational efficiency, create better customer experiences, improve their business models, and create new revenue streams. Sierra Wireless works with its customers to develop the right industry-specific solution for their IoT deployments, whether this is an integrated solution to help connect edge devices to the cloud, a software/API service to manage processes with billions of connected assets, or a platform to extract real-time data to improve business decisions. With more than 25 years of cellular IoT experience, Sierra Wireless is the global partner customers trust to deliver them their next IoT solution. For more information, visit www.sierrawireless.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "plan", "expect", "believe", and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may relate to, among other things: plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our products and services, future market conditions, supply conditions, channel and end customer demand conditions, revenues, gross margins, operating expenses, profits, and other expectations, intentions, and plans that are not historical fact. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties surrounding our business and the markets we operate in, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and market conditions and our ability to implement our strategy and successfully develop, manufacture and supply new products and services. A further discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Sierra Wireless are discussed in its Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, which may be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and in Sierra Wireless' other regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States and the provincial securities commissions in Canada. Due to these many risks and uncertainties we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will be realized. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sierra Wireless assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
