Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Class A common stock of Bumble Inc. BMBL directly in Bumble's secondary public offering ("SPO"), for violations of the Securities Act of 1933. Bumble operates online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, and internationally.
Bumble Inc. (BMBL) Issued a Misleading Registration Statement in Support of its SPO
According to the complaint, Bumble went public through an initial public offering ("IPO") in February 2021. Following the IPO, Bumble claimed it was experiencing significant growth in its payer user count, reporting 42 million "average monthly users," 2.93 of which were "paying users" as of June 30, 2021. However, the Company's paying user growth trend reversed during the third quarter of 2021, with Bumble losing over 60,000 paying users.
On September 10, 2021, Bumble undertook a SPO without disclosing the slowdown in its paying user growth or other problems its apps were facing. The SPO allowed controlling shareholder Blackstone to sell 20.7 million shares of Bumble Class A common stock at $54 per share, generating more than $1.1 billion in gross proceeds.
The complaint alleges that defendants negligently prepared the Registration Statement supporting the SPO and failed to disclose that: (1) Bumble's paying user growth trends had abruptly reversed in the third quarter of 2021 and Bumble had lost tens of thousands of paying customers during the quarter; (2) paying users were reluctant to sign up for the Bumble app during that time due to the recent price hike for paid services on the app; and (3) a material number of paying users were leaving the Company's Badoo app and/or could not make payments due to problems arising from the Company's transition of its payment platform.
On November 10, 2021, Bumble announced its third quarter 2021 financial results disclosing that its total paying user count had declined. Subsequent to the SPO, the price of Bumble Class A common stock declined substantially.
If you purchased shares of Bumble Inc. (BMBL) in the Company's September 10, 2021, SPO you have until March 25, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.
