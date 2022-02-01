Patented Diamond-Shaped Asphalt Shingle from PABCO Roofing Products Perfect for Historic Homes

The majestic designs of historic homes require roofing solutions that combine exceptional performance with an aesthetic that complements the overall look of the structure. To meet this unique need, PABCO® Roofing Products manufactures patented Cascade™ Signature Cut Shingles. This distinctive line of asphalt shingles features a diamond-shaped design that's a perfect choice for historical homes.

Inspired by the slate shingles that crowned the roofs of many historic residences, the Cascade line is designed for roof renovation projects that honor the classic style of heritage buildings. The distinctive design of Cascade shingles features a unique diamond shape ideal for grand gables, dramatic steep pitches, tasteful dormers, and other architectural elements found in the roof designs of historic-style homes.

Patented Cascade shingles are the only diamond-shaped asphalt roofing product on the market. Cascade shingles are available from building-product retailers throughout the Western U.S., and in Oklahoma and Texas. Contractors and homeowners in other U.S. regions can contact PABCO Roofing Products at 1-800-426-9762.

"We believe every roof deserves a high-quality shingle that's engineered to last and look great while protecting our homes," said Gerry Kilian, Director, Sales and Marketing, PABCO Roofing Products. "We also recognize there are historic structures that simply must have a classic look for its roof to complement the overall design. This acute need led to our creation of the unique Cascade shingle."

The diamond-shaped look of Cascade shingles is particularly suited for projects requiring precise lines and the addition of complementary visual elements to historic structures. With precision installation, these shingles result in a flowing effect from roof ridge to eave. Cascade shingles are available in four classic colors – Antique Black, Cambrian Slate, Oakwood, and Pewter Gray.

In addition to the Cascade line, PABCO Roofing Products manufactures an extensive family of asphalt shingles to meet the specific roofing requirements of homeowners in climates ranging from scorching and dry, to wet and rainy, to extremely windy. PABCO Roofing Products' warranty policy leads the industry at 15 years non-prorated, a full five years longer than the industry standard. The company's warranty is also transferable, providing ongoing protection to homeowners purchasing a house with a PABCO Roofing Products shingles that are less than 15 years old.

About PABCO Roofing Products

