Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $1.17 billion versus $1.03 billion in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $830 million in the same quarter of last year.

Gross margin of 14.0% versus 13.4% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and 16.4% in the same quarter of last year.

Net income of $42 million versus $25 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $28 million in the same quarter of last year.

Diluted net income per common share of $0.78 versus $0.48 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $0.52 in the same quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share of $0.88 versus $0.58 in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 and $0.63 in the same quarter of last year.

Cash flow used in operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 of $53 million and capital expenditures of $12 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was 14.0%, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $0.5 million. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $0.88, which adds back stock-based compensation expenses of $9.2 million and controls remediation and litigation expenses of $0.6 million, net of the related tax effects.

As of December 31, 2021, total cash and cash equivalents was $247 million and total bank debt was $316 million.

"We are pleased to announce that our fiscal Q2 quarterly revenue grew 41% year over year, exceeding $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter, as Supermicro continues its transformation from a server hardware company into a higher value Total IT Solutions company," said Charles Liang, Chairman and CEO. "Our Q2 performance significantly outperformed the industry growth rate again and was driven by strong design win momentum and record high shipments to our key global customers in the large enterprise, cloud, AI, and 5G/Telco markets. We continue to gain more top leading technology partners and global large enterprise accounts while growing market share and are accelerating our plan to achieve $10 billion in annual revenue much sooner."

Business Outlook and Management Commentary

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ending March 31, 2022, the Company expects net sales of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.58 to $0.81 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.70 to $0.90. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 15% and 16.5%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 54.5 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 56.0 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for Q3 of fiscal year 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $8.5 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and $1.7 million in other expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

For fiscal year 2022 ending June 30, 2022, the Company maintains its previous guidance of net sales of $4.2 billion to $4.6 billion, GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $2.77 and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of at least $3.20. The Company's projections for GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share assume a tax rate of approximately 15% and 17%, respectively, and a fully diluted share count of 54.1 million shares for GAAP and fully diluted share count of 55.6 million shares for non-GAAP. The outlook for fiscal year 2022 GAAP net income per diluted share includes approximately $37 million in expected stock-based compensation expense and other expenses that are excluded from non-GAAP net income per diluted share.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Supermicro will hold a public webcast at 2:00 p.m. PST today to discuss the results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022.

Those wishing to access the live webcast may use the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3574289/D238497E507F483833A2377F81B76B13

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at: https://conferencingportals.com/event/fIceWmPv

After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open during the live call, but to ensure connectivity for the full call, it is recommended that participants register a day in advance and dial-in for the call at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company's investor relations website (https://ir.supermicro.com) and will remain accessible for one year.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 and full fiscal year 2022 guidance, the Company's long-term growth targets, the ability to accelerate sales growth to achieve the revenue target much sooner, the ability to transform to a Total IT Solutions company and gain market share, and the ability to execute on the Company's strategy during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including: (i) the global COVID-19 pandemic continues to present significant uncertainties for all parts of our business including our supply chain, our production operations and customer demand, (ii) our quarterly operating results may fluctuate, which could cause rapid declines in our stock price, (iii) as we increasingly target larger customers and larger sales opportunities, our customer base may become more concentrated, our cost of sales may increase, our margins may be lower and our sales may be less predictable, (iv) if we fail to meet publicly announced financial guidance or other expectations about our business, our stock could decline in value, (v) the average sales prices for our server solutions could decline if customers do not continue to purchase our latest generation products or additional components, and (vi) adverse economic conditions may harm our business. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings, particularly in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP gross margin discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses and other expenses. Non-GAAP diluted net income per common share discussed in this press release adds back stock-based compensation expenses, special performance bonuses, controls remediation and litigation expenses and other non-recurring expenses, and excludes a credit from an executive SEC settlement, which are all adjusted for the related tax effects of the applicable items. Management presents non-GAAP financial measures because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the Company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance. However, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin and from diluted net income per common share to non-GAAP diluted net income per common share is included in the tables below.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro SMCI is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming to being a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT and switch systems, software and services while continuing to deliver advanced high-volume motherboard, power and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in US, Taiwan and Netherlands) leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,407 $ 232,266 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 497,431 463,834 Inventories 1,393,672 1,040,964 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 154,778 130,195 Total current assets 2,293,288 1,867,259 Investment in equity investee 4,459 4,578 Property, plant and equipment, net 280,282 274,713 Deferred income taxes, net 61,837 63,288 Other assets 36,736 32,126 Total assets $ 2,676,602 $ 2,241,964 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 695,180 $ 612,336 Accrued liabilities 171,010 178,850 Income taxes payable 14,464 12,741 Short-term debt 176,904 63,490 Deferred revenue 142,021 101,479 Total current liabilities 1,199,579 968,896 Deferred revenue, non-current 110,531 100,838 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 139,032 34,700 Other long-term liabilities 40,615 41,132 Total liabilities 1,489,757 1,145,566 Stockholders' equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 460,990 438,012 Accumulated other comprehensive income 549 453 Retained earnings 725,129 657,760 Total Super Micro Computer, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,186,668 1,096,225 Noncontrolling interest 177 173 Total stockholders' equity 1,186,845 1,096,398 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,676,602 $ 2,241,964

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,172,419 $ 830,306 $ 2,205,149 $ 1,592,556 Cost of sales 1,008,676 694,211 1,903,267 1,326,546 Gross profit 163,743 136,095 301,882 266,010 Operating expenses: Research and development 65,471 52,729 130,614 107,527 Sales and marketing 21,960 20,740 43,584 41,032 General and administrative 25,263 25,261 47,507 49,640 Total operating expenses 112,694 98,730 221,705 198,199 Income from operations 51,049 37,365 80,177 67,811 Other expense, net (607 ) (2,539 ) (557 ) (3,380 ) Interest expense (1,150 ) (569 ) (1,954 ) (1,243 ) Income before income tax provision 49,292 34,257 77,666 63,188 Income tax provision (7,599 ) (5,108 ) (10,924 ) (8,768 ) Share of income (loss) from equity investee, net of taxes 239 (1,475 ) 627 (145 ) Net income $ 41,932 $ 27,674 $ 67,369 $ 54,275 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.54 $ 1.32 $ 1.05 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.52 $ 1.27 $ 1.00 Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net income per common share: Basic 51,314 51,499 51,055 51,914 Diluted 53,511 53,584 53,213 54,005

Stock-based compensation is included in the following cost and expense categories by period (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of sales $ 471 $ 407 $ 918 $ 910 Research and development 4,103 3,339 7,983 7,041 Sales and marketing 496 497 1,013 1,014 General and administrative 4,106 2,210 6,277 4,658 Stock-based compensation expense $ 9,176 $ 6,453 $ 16,191 $ 13,623

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (187,722 ) $ 183,802 Net cash used in investing activities (24,306 ) (25,551 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 227,173 (53,697 ) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (9 ) 540 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,136 105,094 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 233,449 212,390 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 248,585 $ 317,484

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 163,743 $ 136,095 301,882 $ 266,010 Stock-based compensation 471 407 918 910 Other expenses — — 295 20 NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT $ 164,214 $ 136,502 $ 303,095 $ 266,940 GAAP GROSS MARGIN 14.0 % 16.4 % 13.7 % 16.7 % Stock-based compensation expenses — % — % — % 0.1 % Other expenses — % — % — % — % NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 14.0 % 16.4 % 13.7 % 16.8 % GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 112,694 $ 98,730 $ 221,705 $ 198,199 Stock-based compensation (8,705 ) (6,046 ) (15,273 ) (12,713 ) Executive SEC settlement — — — 2,122 Special performance bonuses — (2,531 ) (158 ) (2,621 ) Other expenses — — — (221 ) Controls remediation and litigation expenses (597 ) — (1,923 ) — NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE $ 103,392 $ 90,153 $ 204,351 $ 184,766 GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 51,049 $ 37,365 $ 80,177 $ 67,811 Stock-based compensation 9,176 6,453 16,191 13,623 Executive SEC settlement — — — (2,122 ) Special performance bonuses — 2,531 453 2,621 Other expenses — — — 241 Controls remediation and litigation expenses 597 — 1,923 — NON-GAAP INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 60,822 $ 46,349 $ 98,744 $ 82,174 GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 7,599 5,108 10,924 $ 8,768 Adjustments to tax provision 3,339 1,977 6,169 3,160 NON-GAAP TAX EXPENSE $ 10,938 $ 7,085 $ 17,093 $ 11,928 GAAP NET INCOME $ 41,932 $ 27,674 $ 67,369 $ 54,275 Stock-based compensation 9,176 6,453 16,191 13,623 Executive SEC settlement — — — (2,122 ) Special performance bonuses — 2,531 453 2,621 Other expenses — — — 241 Controls remediation and litigation expenses 597 — 1,923 — Adjustments to tax provision (3,339 ) (1,977 ) (6,169 ) (3,160 ) NON-GAAP NET INCOME $ 48,366 $ 34,681 $ 79,767 $ 65,478 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.82 0.54 $ 1.32 $ 1.05 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.12 0.13 0.24 0.21 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC $ 0.94 $ 0.67 $ 1.56 $ 1.26 GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.78 0.52 1.27 1.00 Impact of Non-GAAP adjustments 0.10 0.11 0.19 0.18 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.88 $ 0.63 $ 1.46 $ 1.18 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE SHARES USED IN COMPUTING NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC – GAAP 51,314 51,499 51,055 51,914 BASIC - NON-GAAP 51,314 51,499 51,055 51,914 DILUTED – GAAP 53,511 53,584 53,213 54,005 DILUTED - NON-GAAP 54,947 55,133 54,655 55,508

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006121/en/