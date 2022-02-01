The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Shattuck Labs, Inc. ("Shattuck" or the "Company") STTK on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On or about October 9, 2021, Shattuck conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 13.7 million shares at $17.00 per share.

On November 9, 2021, Shattuck announced that it had terminated its Collaboration Agreement with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Takeda"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. The Company issued a press release stating that "Shattuck and Takeda mutually agreed" to the termination and that "the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda."

On this news, Shattuck's stock fell $5.45, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021, thereby injuring investors. On January 28, 2022, the Company's share price closed at $6.13 per share, less than half of its original IPO price.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Shattuck securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201006193/en/