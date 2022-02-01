Equity Residential Reports Full Year 2021 Results and Provides Full Year 2022 Guidance

2022 Guidance Reflects Acceleration in Growth

Equity Residential EQR today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company reported earnings per share (EPS), Funds from Operations (FFO) per share and Normalized FFO per share of $1.40, $0.76 and $0.82, respectively. For the full year of 2021, the Company reported EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share of $3.54, $2.96 and $2.99, respectively.

"Robust demand in the fourth quarter drove high occupancy and the lowest resident Turnover in our history, allowing us to continue to increase rents. We expect operations and cash flows in 2022 to accelerate further as we write new leases at significantly higher current market rent levels and benefit from continuing deep demand. Our target affluent renter demographic remains drawn to the attractive lifestyle that our high quality urban and suburban properties and dedicated property teams provide," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "Our capital allocation plan remains solidly on track as we actively buy and build in our expansion markets and the more desirable suburbs of our established markets where increasing numbers of affluent renters wish to live, work and play."

Recent Highlights

Healthy demand (and in the case of EPS, higher property sale gains) drove a 105.9% increase in EPS, 4.1% increase in FFO per share and 7.9% increase in Normalized FFO per share during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.

The Company reported a 4.9% increase in same store revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, driven by strong Physical Occupancy, a substantial improvement in pricing power and an increase in Non-Residential revenues.

The Company reported a 3.0% increase in same store expenses for the full year of 2021, reflecting the Company's continued success in managing controllable expenses and modest growth in real estate taxes.

The Company reported same store Turnover of 9.4% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 44.4% for the full year of 2021, both the lowest in the Company's history, demonstrating the depth of demand from its residents.

The Company provided full year 2022 operating guidance that anticipates a 19.5%, 15.2%, and 15.4% increase in EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share, respectively, driven by expected total same store revenue growth of 9.0% at the midpoint (and in the case of EPS, higher expected property sale gains).

The Company continued to successfully execute on its capital allocation strategy during the fourth quarter of 2021 with the acquisition of six operating properties in its expansion markets for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $689.0 million and the disposition of four operating properties in its California and Washington, D.C. markets for an aggregate sale price of approximately $695.0 million. During the full year of 2021, the Company acquired 17 operating properties for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.7 billion and sold 14 operating properties for an aggregate sale price of approximately $1.7 billion.

The Company was named the Gold Nareit 2021 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award recipient in recognition of the Company's demonstration of a strong commitment to the advancement of diversity and inclusion both within the Company and in the REIT and publicly traded real estate industry.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

The change in EPS for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same periods of 2020 is due primarily to higher property sale gains in the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in FFO for both the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 compared to the same periods of 2020 is due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 26 of this release and the items described below.

The per share change in Normalized FFO is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Full Year 2021 vs. Full Year 2020 Residential same store Net Operating Income (NOI) $ 0.05 $ (0.33 ) Non-Residential same store NOI 0.01 0.06 2021 and 2020 transaction activity impact on NOI, net – (0.08 ) Interest expense, net 0.02 0.14 Corporate overhead (1) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Other items (0.01 ) (0.03 ) Net $ 0.06 $ (0.27 ) (1) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 28 through 33 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 30 and 31 of this release.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Same Store Residential Results

The Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results on page 11 of this release with definitions that can be found on page 32 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.9% of total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021. The table below reflects same store Residential only results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 vs. Full Year 2020 Apartment Units 74,298 75,206 74,077 Physical Occupancy 96.6% vs. 94.2% 96.6% vs. 96.6% 96.1% vs. 95.0% Revenues 4.3% 3.0% (4.6%) Expenses 1.8% (3.0%) 2.8% NOI 5.6% 6.1% (8.1%)

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis. See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Full Year 2021 vs. Full Year 2020 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues- comparable period Lease rates (1) (0.2 %) 2.0 % (5.0 %) Leasing Concessions 0.2 % 0.7 % (1.1 %) Vacancy gain (loss) 2.5 % 0.0 % 1.3 % Bad Debt, Net (2) 1.9 % 0.4 % 0.4 % Other (3) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) (0.2 %) Same Store Residential Revenues- current period 4.3 % 3.0 % (4.6 %)

(1) The decline in lease rates for the full year 2021 vs. full year 2020 is driven by the cumulative impact of leasing activity over the past twelve months despite meaningful recent improvements. (2) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. (3) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties:

Q3 2021 Q4 2021 January 2022 (1) Physical Occupancy (2) 96.7% 96.4% 96.6% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 57.4% 61.2% 61.0% New Lease Change 10.1% 10.6% 13.4% Renewal Rate Achieved 5.7% 10.7% 12.3% Blended Rate 7.6% 10.7% 12.7%

(1) January 2022 results are preliminary. (2) Physical Occupancy is as of month-end September for Q3 2021, month-end December for Q4 2021 and as of January 27th for January 2022.

Investment Activity and Portfolio Strategy

The Company continues to optimize its portfolio by allocating capital to desirable suburban locations within its established markets and through expansion into certain new markets that attract a renter demographic that values our exceptional product offering. In support of this strategy, the Company acquired six properties, consisting of 1,826 apartment units, during the fourth quarter of 2021 for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $689.0 million and a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 3.7%. These properties are located in Austin, TX, Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX (2), Atlanta, GA, and Denver, CO (2). For the full year of 2021, the Company acquired 17 properties, consisting of 4,747 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $1.7 billion and a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 3.8%. The average age of the properties acquired in 2021 was two years. Approximately $1.4 billion, or 82.0% of all acquisition activity in 2021, was in expansion markets.

The Company funded these acquisitions by selling older assets located within established markets that no longer met our long-term investment criteria. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company sold four properties consisting of 1,211 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $695.0 million and a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.6%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 12.1%. Two of the properties are located in suburban San Francisco, CA, one in suburban Los Angeles, CA and one in suburban Washington, D.C. During the full year of 2021, the Company sold 14 properties, consisting of 3,053 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $1.7 billion and a weighted average Disposition Yield of 3.7%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 10.4%. The average age of the properties sold in 2021 was approximately 30 years.

Finally, the Company remains active in development, both directly and through its joint venture partners. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company completed the construction of Alcott, a 470-unit wholly owned apartment property in the urban center of Boston, MA for a total development cost of approximately $409.7 million and an expected stabilized Development Yield of 5.6%. Also during the fourth quarter, the Company entered into four unconsolidated joint ventures for the purpose of developing vacant land parcels into approximately 1,275 apartment units in Texas and Colorado. Three of the projects are related to the Company's joint venture development program with Toll Brothers, Inc. During the full year of 2021, the Company completed three development projects, consisting of 824 apartment units, for a total cost of approximately $602.8 million and started four development projects, consisting of 1,241 apartment units, for a total anticipated cost of approximately $452.7 million.

First Quarter 2022 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the first quarter of 2022 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q1 2022 Guidance EPS $0.85 to $0.89 FFO per share $0.75 to $0.79 Normalized FFO per share $0.76 to $0.80

The difference between the fourth quarter 2021 actual EPS of $1.40 and the first quarter of 2022 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.87 is due primarily to lower expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter 2021 actual FFO of $0.76 per share and the first quarter of 2022 FFO guidance midpoint of $0.77 per share is due primarily to no impairment charges and the items described below.

The difference between the fourth quarter 2021 actual Normalized FFO of $0.82 per share and the first quarter of 2022 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $0.78 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact First Quarter 2022 vs.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Interest expense, net $ (0.01 ) Corporate overhead (0.03 ) Net $ (0.04 )

Full Year 2022 Guidance

The Company has provided guidance for its full year 2022 same store operating performance as well as EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 96.5% Revenue change 8.0% to 10.0% Expense change 2.5% to 3.5% NOI change 11.0% to 13.0% EPS $4.18 to $4.28 FFO per share $3.36 to $3.46 Normalized FFO per share $3.40 to $3.50

The difference between the Company's full year 2021 actual EPS of $3.54 and the full year 2022 EPS guidance midpoint of $4.23 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, higher expected depreciation expense, lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2021 actual FFO of $2.96 per share and the full year 2022 FFO guidance midpoint of $3.41 per share is due primarily to lower expected non-operating asset gains and the items described below.

The difference between the Company's full year 2021 actual Normalized FFO of $2.99 per share and the full year 2022 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $3.45 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Full Year 2022 vs

Full Year 2021 Same Store NOI $ 0.48 Lease-Up NOI 0.06 Interest expense, net (0.04 ) Corporate overhead (0.04 ) Net $ 0.46

Key assumptions underlying the full year 2022 guidance are outlined on page 27 of this release.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,463,997 $ 2,571,705 $ 645,130 $ 613,435 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 453,532 440,998 112,271 107,665 Real estate taxes and insurance 397,105 381,562 99,325 93,519 Property management 98,155 93,825 23,798 22,312 General and administrative 56,506 48,305 13,404 11,093 Depreciation 838,272 820,832 222,240 201,829 Total expenses 1,843,570 1,785,522 471,038 436,418 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 1,072,183 531,807 484,560 179,589 Impairment (16,769 ) — (16,769 ) — Operating income 1,675,841 1,317,990 641,883 356,606 Interest and other income 25,666 5,935 373 1,929 Other expenses (19,275 ) (17,510 ) (8,367 ) (9,186 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (272,473 ) (365,073 ) (69,740 ) (116,724 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (8,737 ) (8,939 ) (2,565 ) (2,686 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 1,401,022 932,403 561,584 229,939 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (915 ) (852 ) (236 ) (350 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (3,398 ) (3,284 ) (370 ) (839 ) Net gain (loss) on sales of land parcels 5 34,234 — 34,234 Net income 1,396,714 962,501 560,978 262,984 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (45,900 ) (34,010 ) (17,997 ) (9,386 ) Partially Owned Properties (17,964 ) (14,855 ) (16,007 ) (742 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 1,332,850 913,636 526,974 252,856 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 1,329,760 $ 910,546 $ 526,202 $ 252,084 Earnings per share – basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 3.56 $ 2.45 $ 1.40 $ 0.68 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 373,833 371,791 374,897 371,915 Earnings per share – diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 3.54 $ 2.45 $ 1.40 $ 0.68 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 388,089 385,874 389,000 385,756 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 2.41 $ 2.41 $ 0.6025 $ 0.6025

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 1,396,714 $ 962,501 $ 560,978 $ 262,984 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests – Partially Owned Properties (17,964 ) (14,855 ) (16,007 ) (742 ) Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 1,375,660 944,556 544,199 261,470 Adjustments: Depreciation 838,272 820,832 222,240 201,829 Depreciation – Non-real estate additions (4,277 ) (4,564 ) (1,049 ) (1,131 ) Depreciation – Partially Owned Properties (3,673 ) (3,345 ) (997 ) (831 ) Depreciation – Unconsolidated Properties 2,487 2,454 620 616 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating assets (1,304 ) (1,636 ) (1,300 ) (636 ) Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (1,072,183 ) (531,807 ) (484,560 ) (179,589 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 15,650 11,655 15,650 — FFO available to Common Shares and Units 1,150,632 1,238,145 294,803 281,728 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Impairment – non-operating assets 16,769 — 16,769 — Write-off of pursuit costs 6,526 6,869 2,969 2,005 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains) losses 744 39,292 480 39,255 Non-operating asset (gains) losses (22,283 ) (32,590 ) 731 (33,612 ) Other miscellaneous items 8,976 4,652 4,456 5,166 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,161,364 $ 1,256,368 $ 320,208 $ 294,542 FFO $ 1,153,722 $ 1,241,235 $ 295,575 $ 282,500 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,150,632 $ 1,238,145 $ 294,803 $ 281,728 FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 2.98 $ 3.22 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 Normalized FFO $ 1,164,454 $ 1,259,458 $ 320,980 $ 295,314 Preferred distributions (3,090 ) (3,090 ) (772 ) (772 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,161,364 $ 1,256,368 $ 320,208 $ 294,542 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – basic $ 3.01 $ 3.27 $ 0.83 $ 0.77 Normalized FFO per share and Unit – diluted $ 2.99 $ 3.26 $ 0.82 $ 0.76 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – basic 386,096 384,794 386,851 384,899 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding – diluted 388,089 385,874 389,000 385,756

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Land $ 5,814,790 $ 5,785,367 Depreciable property 22,370,811 20,920,654 Projects under development 24,307 411,134 Land held for development 62,998 86,170 Investment in real estate 28,272,906 27,203,325 Accumulated depreciation (8,354,282 ) (7,859,657 ) Investment in real estate, net 19,918,624 19,343,668 Investments in unconsolidated entities 127,448 52,782 Cash and cash equivalents 123,832 42,591 Restricted deposits 236,404 57,137 Right-of-use assets 474,713 499,287 Other assets 288,220 291,426 Total assets $ 21,169,241 $ 20,286,891 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 2,191,201 $ 2,293,890 Notes, net 5,835,222 5,335,536 Line of credit and commercial paper 315,030 414,830 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 107,013 107,366 Accrued interest payable 69,510 65,896 Lease liabilities 312,335 329,130 Other liabilities 353,102 345,064 Security deposits 66,141 60,480 Distributions payable 233,502 232,262 Total liabilities 9,483,056 9,184,454 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests – Operating Partnership 498,977 338,951 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 375,527,195 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 372,302,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 3,755 3,723 Paid in capital 9,121,122 9,128,599 Retained earnings 1,827,063 1,399,715 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (34,272 ) (43,666 ) Total shareholders' equity 10,954,948 10,525,651 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 214,094 233,162 Partially Owned Properties 18,166 4,673 Total Noncontrolling Interests 232,260 237,835 Total equity 11,187,208 10,763,486 Total liabilities and equity $ 21,169,241 $ 20,286,891

Equity Residential Portfolio Summary As of December 31, 2021 % of

Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 66 15,259 18.6 % $ 2,673 Orange County 13 4,028 5.3 % 2,427 San Diego 11 2,706 3.7 % 2,598 Subtotal – Southern California 90 21,993 27.6 % 2,619 San Francisco 44 11,830 16.0 % 2,957 Washington DC 48 14,851 15.5 % 2,358 New York 36 9,343 13.7 % 3,597 Boston 27 7,170 11.4 % 3,049 Seattle 46 9,525 11.0 % 2,332 Expansion Markets: Denver 8 2,498 2.6 % 2,197 Atlanta 4 1,215 1.0 % 1,935 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.8 % 1,868 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,694 Total 310 80,407 100.0 % $ 2,696

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 294 76,861 Partially Owned Properties – Consolidated 16 3,546 310 80,407 Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential Portfolio Rollforward Q4 2021 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 9/30/2021 307 79,322 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 5 1,405 $ 564,954 3.6 % Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 1 421 $ 124,000 3.9 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (4 ) (1,211 ) $ (694,975 ) (3.6 %) Completed Developments – Consolidated 1 470 12/31/2021 310 80,407

Portfolio Rollforward 2021 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2020 304 77,889 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 13 3,533 $ 1,249,679 3.7 % Consolidated Rental Properties – Not Stabilized (A) 4 1,214 $ 459,700 4.0 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (14 ) (3,053 ) $ (1,716,775 ) (3.7 %) Completed Developments – Consolidated 3 824 12/31/2021 310 80,407

(A) The Company acquired four properties during the year ended December 31, 2021, including a property in the Dallas/Ft. Worth market in the fourth quarter of 2021, that are in lease-up and are expected to stabilize in their second year of ownership at the combined Acquisition Cap Rates listed above.

Equity Residential Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,298 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 587,533 (1) 4.3% $ 23,968 (2) 21.0% $ 611,501 4.9% Revenues $ 563,146 $ 19,811 $ 582,957 Expenses $ 192,359 1.8% $ 6,251 13.5% $ 198,610 2.1% Expenses $ 188,925 $ 5,509 $ 194,434 NOI $ 395,174 5.6% $ 17,717 23.9% $ 412,891 6.3% NOI $ 374,221 $ 14,302 $ 388,523 Average Rental Rate $ 2,729 1.6% Average Rental Rate $ 2,685 Physical Occupancy 96.6 % 2.4% Physical Occupancy 94.2 % Turnover 9.4 % (4.0%) Turnover 13.4 %

Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2021 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 75,206 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) Fourth Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 592,709 (1) 3.0% $ 24,112 (2) 6.4% $ 616,821 3.1% Revenues $ 575,689 $ 22,670 $ 598,359 Expenses $ 194,200 (3.0%) $ 6,290 5.5% $ 200,490 (2.7%) Expenses $ 200,116 $ 5,964 $ 206,080 NOI $ 398,509 6.1% $ 17,822 6.7% $ 416,331 6.1% NOI $ 375,573 $ 16,706 $ 392,279 Average Rental Rate $ 2,720 2.9% Average Rental Rate $ 2,643 Physical Occupancy 96.6 % 0.0% Physical Occupancy 96.6 % Turnover 9.4 % (4.4%) Turnover 13.8 %

2021 vs. 2020 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 74,077 Same Store Apartment Units $ in thousands (except for Average Rental Rate) 2021 2020 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 2,253,068 (1) (4.6%) $ 89,189 (2) 40.1% $ 2,342,257 (3.4%) Revenues $ 2,361,359 $ 63,666 $ 2,425,025 Expenses $ 779,729 2.8% $ 24,266 9.7% $ 803,995 3.0% Expenses $ 758,257 $ 22,124 $ 780,381 NOI $ 1,473,339 (8.1%) $ 64,923 56.3% $ 1,538,262 (6.5%) NOI $ 1,603,102 $ 41,542 $ 1,644,644 Average Rental Rate $ 2,640 (5.6%) Average Rental Rate $ 2,797 Physical Occupancy 96.1 % 1.1% Physical Occupancy 95.0 % Turnover 44.4 % (8.5%) Turnover 52.9 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Changes in same store Non-Residential revenues for the periods presented are primarily driven by the following: • Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020 – Higher parking income and lower bad debt. • Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Third Quarter 2021 – Lower deferral/abatement of rents and higher parking income. • 2021 vs. 2020 – The write-off of Non-Residential straight-line lease receivables in 2020 and lower bad debt in 2021.