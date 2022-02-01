GM Financial Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Full year net income of $3.8 billion; fourth quarter net income of $909 million

Full year retail loan and operating lease originations of $50.9 billion; $10.2 billion for the fourth quarter

Earning assets of $102.8 billion at December 31, 2021

Available liquidity of $26.7 billion at December 31, 2021

GENERAL MOTORS FINANCIAL COMPANY, INC. ("GM Financial" or the "Company") announced net income of $909 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $822 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $776 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $3.8 billion, compared to $2.0 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Retail loan originations were $7.5 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $7.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $7.6 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Retail loan originations for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $32.6 billion, compared to $30.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. The outstanding balance of retail finance receivables, net of fees was $58.1 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $51.3 billion at December 31, 2020.

Operating lease originations were $2.8 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.8 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and $6.0 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Operating lease originations for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $18.3 billion, compared to $19.7 billion for the year ended December 31, 2020. Leased vehicles, net was $37.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $39.8 billion at December 31, 2020.

The outstanding balance of commercial finance receivables, net of fees was $6.8 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2020.

Retail finance receivables 31-60 days delinquent were 1.8% of the portfolio at December 31, 2021 and 2.1% at December 31, 2020. Accounts more than 60 days delinquent were 0.6% of the portfolio at December 31, 2021 and 0.8% at December 31, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs were 0.6% of average retail finance receivables for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and 0.9% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net charge-offs were 0.6%, compared to 1.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company had total available liquidity of $26.7 billion at December 31, 2021, consisting of $3.9 billion of cash and cash equivalents, $19.3 billion of borrowing capacity on unpledged eligible assets, $0.5 billion of borrowing capacity on committed unsecured lines of credit, $1.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility from GM, and $2.0 billion of borrowing capacity on the GM Revolving 364-Day Credit Facility.

Earnings resulting from the Company's equity investment in joint ventures that conduct automotive finance operations in China were $44 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $53 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and $34 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Earnings for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $201 million, compared to $147 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About GM Financial

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. is the wholly owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Additional materials addressing the Company's results of operations for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.gmfinancial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The most significant risks are detailed from time to time in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such risks include - but are not limited to - GM's ability to sell new vehicles that we finance in the markets we serve; dealers' effectiveness in marketing our financial products to consumers; the viability of GM-franchised dealers that are commercial loan customers; the sufficiency, availability and cost of sources of financing, including credit facilities, securitization programs and secured and unsecured debt issuances; the adequacy of our underwriting criteria for loans and leases and the level of net charge-offs, delinquencies and prepayments on the loans and leases we purchase or originate; our ability to effectively manage capital or liquidity consistent with evolving business or operational needs, risk management standards and regulatory or supervisory requirements; the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses on our finance receivables; our ability to maintain and expand our market share due to competition in the automotive finance industry from a large number of banks, credit unions, independent finance companies and other captive automotive finance subsidiaries; changes in the automotive industry that result in a change in demand for vehicles and related vehicle financing; the effect, interpretation or application of new or existing laws, regulations, court decisions and accounting pronouncements; adverse determinations with respect to the application of existing laws, or the results of any audits from tax authorities, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations, supervision, enforcement and licensing across various jurisdictions; the prices at which used vehicles are sold in the wholesale auction markets; vehicle return rates, our ability to estimate residual value at lease inception and the residual value performance on vehicles we lease; interest rate fluctuations and certain related derivatives exposure; our joint ventures in China, which we cannot operate solely for our benefit and over which we have limited control; changes in the determination of LIBOR and other benchmark rates; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to secure private data, proprietary information, manage risks related to security breaches and other disruptions to networks and systems owned or maintained by us or third parties and comply with enterprise data regulations in all key market regions; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and other risks applicable to our operations outside of the U.S.; changes in local, regional, national or international economic, social or political conditions; and impact and uncertainties related to climate related events and climate change legislation. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected, estimated or projected. It is advisable not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to, and do not, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

General Motors Financial Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Finance charge income $ 1,016 $ 1,025 $ 4,103 $ 3,996 Leased vehicle income 2,155 2,327 9,026 9,530 Other income 61 74 290 305 Total revenue 3,232 3,426 13,419 13,831 Costs and expenses Operating expenses 478 393 1,648 1,490 Leased vehicle expenses 985 1,280 4,142 5,882 Provision for loan losses 74 57 248 881 Interest expense 559 691 2,546 3,023 Total costs and expenses 2,096 2,421 8,584 11,276 Equity income 44 34 201 147 Income before income taxes 1,180 1,039 5,036 2,702 Income tax provision 271 263 1,247 693 Net income 909 776 3,789 2,009 Less: cumulative dividends on preferred stock 30 29 119 98 Net income attributable to common shareholder $ 879 $ 747 $ 3,670 $ 1,911

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in millions) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,948 $ 5,063 Finance receivables, net 62,979 58,390 Leased vehicles, net 37,929 39,819 Goodwill 1,169 1,173 Equity in net assets of non-consolidated affiliates 1,717 1,581 Related party receivables 301 643 Other assets 5,743 7,156 Total assets $ 113,786 $ 113,825 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Secured debt $ 39,338 $ 39,982 Unsecured debt 53,223 52,443 Deferred income 2,551 3,048 Related party payables 313 269 Other liabilities 4,567 4,485 Total liabilities 99,992 100,227 Total shareholders' equity 13,794 13,598 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 113,786 $ 113,825

Operational and Financial Data (Unaudited, Dollars in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Originations 2021 2020 2021 2020 Retail finance receivables originations $ 7,458 $ 7,620 $ 32,621 $ 30,111 Lease originations $ 2,786 $ 5,961 $ 18,268 $ 19,698

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Average Earning Assets 2021 2020 2021 2020 Average retail finance receivables $ 57,624 $ 50,087 $ 55,633 $ 46,313 Average commercial finance receivables 5,482 8,939 6,300 9,713 Average finance receivables 63,106 59,026 61,933 56,026 Average leased vehicles, net 38,829 39,621 39,871 40,345 Average earning assets $ 101,935 $ 98,647 $ 101,804 $ 96,371

Ending Earning Assets December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 58,093 $ 51,288 Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 6,772 9,080 Leased vehicles, net 37,929 39,819 Ending earning assets $ 102,794 $ 100,187

Finance Receivables December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Retail Retail finance receivables, net of fees $ 58,093 $ 51,288 Less: allowance for loan losses (1,839 ) (1,915 ) Total retail finance receivables, net 56,254 49,373 Commercial Commercial finance receivables, net of fees 6,772 9,080 Less: allowance for loan losses (47 ) (63 ) Total commercial finance receivables, net 6,725 9,017 Total finance receivables, net $ 62,979 $ 58,390

Allowance for Loan Losses December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of retail finance receivables, net of fees 3.2 % 3.7 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of commercial finance receivables, net of fees 0.7 % 0.7 %

Delinquencies December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loan delinquency as a percentage of ending retail finance receivables: 31 - 60 days 1.8 % 2.1 % Greater than 60 days 0.6 0.8 Total 2.4 % 2.9 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Charge-offs and Recoveries 2021 2020 2021 2020 Charge-offs $ 233 $ 273 $ 897 $ 1,149 Less: recoveries (145 ) (159 ) (571 ) (537 ) Net charge-offs $ 88 $ 114 $ 326 $ 612 Net charge-offs as an annualized percentage of average retail finance receivables 0.6 % 0.9 % 0.6 % 1.3 %

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, Operating Expenses 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses as an annualized percentage of average earning assets 1.9 % 1.6 % 1.6 % 1.5 %

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220201005839/en/