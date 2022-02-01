NeoPhotonics Stockholders Approve Merger Agreement with Lumentum

NeoPhotonics Corporation NPTN ("NeoPhotonics"), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, stated that today the NeoPhotonics stockholders approved the merger agreement under which Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE ("Lumentum") will acquire NeoPhotonics. Stockholders also approved other proposals relating to the transaction.

Approximately 99.5% of NeoPhotonics stockholders who voted cast their votes in favor of the proposal to approve the merger agreement. This represented approximately 76.3% of NeoPhotonics' outstanding common stock as of the record date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders.

The remaining requirements for closure of the transaction are customary closing conditions set forth in the merger agreement and approval from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) of the People's Republic of China. As previously announced, the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR Act"), has expired with respect to the proposed acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2022, as previously announced.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company's products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

