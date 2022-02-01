Syniverse Successfully Completes Syndication of $1.165 Bn Debt Refinancing

Refinancing to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Growth

New Term Loan Carries Higher Ratings and Lower Interest Rate while Extending Maturity to 2029

Syniverse Corporation ("Syniverse" or the "Company"), the "world's most connected company"TM and a premier global technology provider of mission-critical mobile platforms for carriers and enterprises, has successfully completed the syndication of $1,000 million new senior secured term loan commitments (the "Term Loan") to refinance its capital structure, subject to customary conditions, including satisfactory definitive documentation. The financing will be used in connection with and contingent upon the Company's merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. MBAC ("MBAC"), a special purpose acquisition company or "SPAC". The financing also includes a $165 million, five-year senior secured revolving credit facility ("RCF" and together with the Term Loan, the "Credit Facilities").

Summary of key terms for the Term Loan:

· Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) plus 4.25% (subject to a 50-basis point SOFR floor) with 1.00% original issue discount

· No Credit Spread Adjustment (CSA) included

· Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) metric-based step-down in the Term Loan interest rate margin of 7.5 basis points subject to meeting a specified target in the new credit agreement for the Credit Facilities

· 2029 Final Maturity with a standard 1.0% annual principal amortization and 101 soft call provision for six months from date of closing

· B2 Rating from Moody's Investor Service and B- Rating from Standard & Poor's on both the Term Loan and RCF

Syndication of the new term loans was approximately 2.1x times oversubscribed with 48 investors in the final order book. As a result, the refinancing priced at the lower end of initial expectations.

"We are very pleased with the better than expected execution we realized on these credit facilities," said Simeon Irvine, Syniverse CFO. "Our future shareholders stand to benefit from a substantial reduction in our interest rates and contingent on our proposed merger with MBAC, our gross debt will reduce by half."

"The enhanced financial flexibility this refinancing provides will enable both continued deleveraging through improved Free Cash Flow generation and heightened reinvestment in innovation to spur faster growth. We look forward to merging with MBAC, and as a public company, providing guidance on Free Cash Flow for 2022 on our 1st Quarter earnings call in April," Irvine said.

Barclays Bank PLC acts as Joint Lead Arranger and Joint Bookrunner on the Term Loan, together with Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Suisse Loan Funding LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., BNP Paribas Securities Corp. and Société Générale. Barclays Bank PLC will also be the Administrative Agent.

In August 2021, Syniverse announced its plan to go public through a merger agreement with MBAC. Syniverse and MBAC announced on January 10, 2022, that MBAC's special meeting of shareholders to approve the merger is scheduled to be held on February 9, 2022. On January 7, 2022, MBAC commenced mailing of its definitive proxy statement to its shareholders of record as of January 6, 2022. Upon closing of the transaction, the renamed Syniverse Technologies Corporation will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "SYNV."

About Syniverse

Syniverse is a leading global provider of unified, mission-critical platforms enabling seamless interoperability across the mobile ecosystem. Syniverse makes global mobility work by enabling consumers and enterprises to connect, engage, and transact seamlessly and securely. Syniverse offers a premier communications platform that serves both enterprises and carriers globally and at scale. Syniverse's proprietary software, protocols, orchestration capabilities and network assets have allowed Syniverse to address the changing needs of the mobile ecosystem for over 30 years. Syniverse continues to innovate by harnessing the potential of emerging technologies such as 5G, IoT, RCS and CPaaS for its customers.

About MBAC

MBAC is a special purpose acquisition corporation formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. MBAC is led by key executives of M3 Partners, LP, a leading financial advisory services firm that specializes in assisting companies at inflection points in their growth cycle, and Brigade Capital Management, LP, a leading global investment advisor that was founded in 2006 to specialize in credit-focused investment strategies and has approximately $30 billion in assets under management.

